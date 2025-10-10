Sourdough expert visits Barnes & Noble in American Fork

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Amy Coyne used to spend hours poring over forums, scouring the internet, and experimenting with sourdough bread. During her journey of learning how to create, maintain, and cook with a sourdough starter, she wished there were a place where she could find accurate and beginner-friendly information. Now, Coyne has released a book, “The Beginner’s Guide to Sourdough,” to help beginners bake their way to success.

Coyne’s journey with sourdough began 14 years ago with her family in Kentucky.

“I’ve always loved to bake as a kid and a teenager. Then, when I was a young mother, I became passionate about preparing healthy food for my family. It stemmed from that,” Coyne shared.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, Coyne’s aunt brought a homemade sourdough loaf. With six years of her childhood spent in Germany and the Czech Republic, the flavors reminded her of her time in Europe. Coyne immediately fell in love with the bread and decided then and there that she would learn how to make sourdough.

The next few months were tricky as she tried to figure out what recipes, methods, and tricks would help her to maintain (and cook with) a sourdough starter.

“At that time, there wasn’t the social media that there is. I would spend hours on forums after I tried to get my twin toddlers to bed,” Coyne laughed. “I eventually made my own starter. It took me five or six weeks. I loved the process and loved doing it.”

After her first successful starter, Coyne continued to grow her skills and incorporate sourdough into many recipes. In the last few years, she began sharing what she had learned on social media, to a widespread positive response. People have loved seeing her beginner-friendly secrets and learning how to make their own bread. Now, her new book is being released to the bread-hungry masses.

“It’s what I wish I had when I started… The cool thing about this book is how it’s organized, Coyne said.

The first section teaches what a starter is and how to maintain it. From there, the following six sections of recipes build upon the foundation to progressively help the reader make more complex recipes. From basic sourdough loaves to focaccia and caramel pecan monkey bread, the book enables the reader to progress from a basic beginner to a sourdough master. Complete with QR codes, pictures, and various guides, the recipes are designed to be easily understood by everyone.

When writing the book, Coyne utilized her degree in education to ensure the book was reader-friendly. “I really wanted this book to be hands-off. You only have to look for certain cues, then we build from there,” Coyne said. “I’m naturally shy. But, if I’m helping someone, then I’m willing to put myself out there.”

Coyne hopes that the book can bring people together. In her family, sourdough has become a staple, not just a way of eating, but also a way of life.

“Food is memories… Every time we come together as a family, food is a big topic,” Coyne explained. “I think that it really does bring people together. I love being able to share with my neighbors and friends what I’m making.”

Tonight, Amy Coyne will visit the Barnes and Noble in American Fork at 6 p.m. She will host a Q&A session, discuss the book, and conduct a book signing. For more information or to purchase a copy of the book, follow @amybakesbread on Instagram or visit www.amybakesbread.com.