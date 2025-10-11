Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

At a recent Lehi City Council meeting, the Parks and Recreation Master Plan included discussion about adding a new Belmont Park near Belmont Elementary. I believe this project deserves strong community and city support.

Right now, families in the Belmont area don’t have a single public park within safe walking distance. The nearest options are either private HOA parks or parks more than a mile away, requiring children and parents to cross unsafe routes just to find open space. For a growing neighborhood centered around an elementary school, that’s a serious gap.

Adding Belmont Park would provide a safe, accessible place for families to gather, play, and connect, something every neighborhood in Lehi deserves. It would also help manage the vole and groundhog problems that have worsened in the area’s unmaintained open spaces.

I encourage Lehi’s leaders to amend the Master Parks Plan to include Belmont Park and make it a top priority for future development.

Sincerely,

Dane Barlow

Lehi, Utah