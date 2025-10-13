Lehi municipal candidates’ financial disclosures examined

Matt Hemmert | Lehi Free Press

All Lehi Mayoral and City Council candidates were required by Utah State law to file updated campaign financial reports by 5 p.m. on October 7, or 28 days before the date of the General Election. The 28-day financial report covers any transactions between August 1 and October 2, 2025. Campaign financial disclosures are essential for promoting transparency and accountability, as they help the electorate learn who and what entities are supporting candidates.

Reportable expenses are costs incurred by a candidate for advertising, materials, supplies, and other expenses attributable to campaign activities. Reportable contributions, however, are split into two categories: direct monetary contributions of $50 or more and in-kind contributions valued at $50 or more. In-kind contributions include services, material production, or any other items provided to a candidate instead of cash. Candidates must list the fair market value that the good or service would cost on the open market. All cash and in-kind contributions of $50 or more (in aggregate) must be reported with the donor’s name as required by Utah State law.

Jared Peterson (Lehi City Council candidate) has gathered the most campaign contributions, totaling $9,233.49. James Harrison (Lehi City Council candidate) reported the most expenditures, totaling $8,142.56. Paul Binns (Lehi Mayoral candidate) listed the largest single donation, with a contribution of $5,000.00 from Homestead Real Estate. Rachel Freeman (Lehi City Council candidate) reported the most donors with 26 separate contributions. All candidate financial disclosures, including those required for the Primary Election, are available at the city’s website.

All candidates are required to provide an additional campaign finance disclosure by 5 p.m. on October 28, seven days before the date of the General Election. The General Election is Tuesday, November 4.

The Lehi Free Press and the Point of the Mountain Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting a General Election Candidate Debate on Wednesday, October 15, at 6 p.m. at Willow Creek Middle School (2275 W 300 N, Lehi). All Lehi residents are urged to attend. The debate will also be live-streamed; please visit the Lehi Free Press’ website and Facebook page for livestreaming and other additional information.