Pioneer girls volleyball still seeking breakthrough

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi girls volleyball team is competing well in stretches but hasn’t yet found a way to earn victories in a very tough Region 3. The Pioneers are 11-11 overall.

Sept. 30: Lone Peak 3, Lehi 0

The visiting Knights earned a 25-16, 25-15, 25-21 win. Sophomore outside hitter Aliya Shewell led the Pioneer attack with 11 kills and two solo blocks. Senior outside hitter Annika LeBaron added five kills and 13 serve-receives.

Freshman outside hitter Laken Bell made four kills and senior middle blocker Brooklyn Toone had three with two block-assists.

Senior libero Paige Wakumoto tallied a pair of aces with eight digs and 18 serve-receives. Senior setter Savannah Morehead had 15 assists and sophomore libero Aftyn Hurst took 10 serve-receives.

Oct. 2: Bingham 3, Lehi 2

Playing at home, the Pioneers won the first two sets of this marathon match 25-22, 25-23 but the Miners edged them for the win by taking the final three games 25-21, 25-22, 15-13.

Shewell hit 17 kills to go with four combined blocks, 13 digs and 12 serve-receives. Bell added 15 kills and LeBaron had 14 with 10 digs. Senior defensive specialist Elyse Wakumoto served three aces with a team-high 22 digs and 39 serve-receives.

Hurst had three aces, 14 digs and 17 serve-receives. Paige Wakumoto dug 10 times and took 13 serve-receives. Morehead contributed 14 digs and 45 assists.

Oct. 7: American Fork 3, Lehi 2

In another lengthy contest on the road, the Pioneers had a lively back-and-forth match with the Cavemen. American Fork won the first game 25-23, then Lehi responded to take the next one 26-24.

The Cavemen earned the only comfortable win of the series with a 25-17 result in the third set, but Lehi again battled back for a 27-25 victory to even the games at 2-2. American Fork prevailed in the fifth set 15-10 to close out the match.

Shewell led the effort with 18 kills, four combined blocks and 10 digs. LeBaron tallied nine kills, 23 digs and 15 serve-receives. Sophomore middle blocker Peyton Smith added six kills with two solo and five combined blocks.

Paige Wakumoto laid down five aces with a team-high 33 digs and 43 serve-receives. Morehead contributed 12 digs and 32 assists.

Oct. 9: Corner Canyon 3, Lehi 0

The Chargers earned the sweep 25-22, 25-14, 25-17 in Draper.

Oct. 13: Lehi 3, Cottonwood 0

The Pioneers made quick work of the visiting Colts at home in a non-league contest 25-13, 25-11, 25-15. Lehi hosts Skyridge on Tuesday (Oct. 14) to finish out the regular season at 6:30 p.m.