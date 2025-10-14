BREAKING: First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reorganized

Connect with us

Published

19 minutes ago

on

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

According to a special announcement from the Church of Jesus Christ on Tuesday afternoon, the newly formed First Presidency was announced. President Dallin H. Oaks was ordained Prophet and formal leader of the 17+ million-member church.

President Oaks, who is 93 years old, named Henry B. Eyring as a Counselor and D. Todd Christofferson as a Counselor. The First Presidency is the highest governing body in the Church. President Jeffrey R. Holland was names President of the Quorum of the 12 Apostles.

No news conference was held.

