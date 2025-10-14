Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA chapters increase dramatically

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press

After the tragic death of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, his organization “Turning Point USA” (TPUSA) has seen an increase in students and others who wish to join or be involved. TPUSA focuses on education and encouraging youth to be involved in politics.

Sara Nasuta is the TPUSA field representative for the Beehive Territory, which stretches from Beaver all the way to the Utah-Idaho border. Before Kirk’s death, there were only 14 senior high school chapters in her area. Two weeks after Kirk’s fatal shooting at Utah Valley University, that number has nearly tripled to 40 chapters. Nasuta calls the growth “an incredible response that really reflects how much students want to get involved.”

“These last few weeks have been very sad and exhausting, but also deeply moving and inspiring. The outpouring of support has been overwhelming–I personally have received nearly 1,000 new inquiries from students and families wanting to get involved or start new chapters here in Utah,” shared Nasuta.

Lydia Knizley is the president of TPUSA’s Taylorsville homeschool chapter. She was at UVU the day Kirk was killed. “He was such an example in the way he lived and the way he acted. He was very brave. Every time you heard him speak, you wanted to do more for God, more for your country.”

Knizley calls Kirk “very inspiring.” Noting Kirk’s priorities of God, family, and country, she concluded, “That’s really all that matters in life, and it’s worth everything.”

Senior Elle Anderson is serving in her second year as president of Lone Peak High School’s TPUSA chapter. She remembers meeting Kirk three years ago when he visited Hillcrest High School in Utah. “I was taken aback by his generosity and the power that he brings into every room. I think that power influenced so many lives, and we’re seeing it nationwide,” said Anderson. “I genuinely believe God was with him wherever he went because he stood for good and he promoted good around the world. We all carry that with us now.”

Kirk’s courage and legacy inspired sophomore Hannah Knizley, stating, “I’m definitely not going to be so hidden in my beliefs. I’m going to speak out more and if something is wrong, I’m going to say that’s wrong.”

A week after Kirk’s death, TPUSA high school students united at a candlelight vigil at the American Fork Amphitheater. Nasuta shared that the evening was “meant to bring the community together for healing. Many of us, including myself, were present at UVU the day of the shooting, and we felt it was important to honor Charlie in a meaningful way.”

TPUSA’s Regional Manager, Nikkelle Hudak-Cardoso, Cedar Valley’s chapter president, Brady Thomson, Nasuta, and former Bingham chapter president, Katherine Leany, all spoke at the event. The crowd enjoyed a violin performance by Trio Fratelli, a traveling trio of brothers who are also chapter leaders in Alpine.

Afterward, organizers opened the microphone to the public to share memories of Charlie and their experiences with Turning Point. As attendees left, they were invited to write “A Message to Charlie in Heaven” on a poster. The vigil was intentionally kept somewhat private, focused on local community members, chapter leaders, and their families, which made it especially close-knit and heartfelt.

Anderson attended the vigil, “I’m trying to move that depression, that pain, that anger into a place of motivation. I’m inspired by his influence on people he never met, and that’s something that I want to become, not only just in politics, but I believe he was a Christian first, he was a father first, he was a husband first, and then the politics came behind and that’s something I really want to embody in my own life.”

Nasuta called the evening “beautiful, filled with unity, reflection, and love. Seeing everyone come together to honor Charlie was incredibly powerful and healing.”

“The public assassination of such a good man has lit a fire in so many of us to speak up for truth and stand firm in our beliefs. I truly believe God is using this horrific tragedy to bring people closer to Christ and to open their hearts and minds, which is exactly what Charlie would have wanted,” added Nasuta.

If a high school student wishes to join a local chapter, the best way for youth to get involved is by joining or starting a chapter at their school. “It’s an amazing opportunity to grow as a leader and to make a lasting impact on their campus,” concluded Nasuta. Students can reach out to her directly at 503-422-8647, or they can message TPUSA’s regional Instagram page at @clubamerica_beehive to learn more. Students at American Fork High School have the opportunity to get involved in their own local TPUSA chapter by contacting teacher Eric Spencer.