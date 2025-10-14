General Election ballots arrive, voting details

Sally Francom | Lehi Free Press

Lehi voters should see their General Election ballots arrive in mailboxes this week. The General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Voters have nearly three weeks to mark and return their ballots in several ways:

Drop in an official ballot box. Lehi’s secured ballot box is located just south of the Lehi Public Safety Building located at 128 N 100 E in Lehi, Utah 84043. The ballot box is monitored continuously by video camera for safety and security.

Mail your ballot by taking it to any post office. Post office personnel have been trained regarding the sensitive nature of making sure ballots are properly handled. According to the Utah County Clerk Election’s office, “we ask that voters place a stamp on the envelope before mailing it. Voters should mail ballots back early to ensure timely receipt by the elections office. Under new state law, all ballots must be in the possession of our office by close of polls on election day to be counted. We can no longer rely on a USPS postmark to determine whether a ballot is timely.”

Vote in person on election day. Lehi’s voting location is at the Lehi Public Safety Building (address above). Polls are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. If you would like to vote in person prior to election day, visit the Utah County Elections Office located at 100 East Center Street, Suite 3100 Provo, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31, as well as on Monday, November 3.

For profiles on all Lehi candidates for public office, visit the Lehi Free Press for election focused stories.

Voters may register on election day at a voting center between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Bring proof of identity and residency with you to the voting center, so you can register and vote provisionally.