Primary Children’s Hospital earns national recognition in all 11 pediatric specialties

According to a recent press release by the Intermountain Health News, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital has reached a new milestone in pediatric healthcare, earning national recognition across all 11 specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report—including six ranked among the Top 25 in the nation for 2025.

The honor marks the second consecutive year the Salt Lake City-based hospital has been ranked in every pediatric category and the first time it has placed six specialties in the Top 25.

“This is a remarkable recognition for our passionate caregivers, and a testament to the teamwork and collaboration they demonstrate daily to ensure our patients receive the very best care anywhere in the nation,” said Dustin Lipson, president of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and regional president of children’s health for Intermountain Health. “I’m so proud of our team and grateful for their relentless pursuit of excellence for the young patients we serve.”

U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings evaluate the nation’s top 50 pediatric hospitals in 11 specialties using data on patient outcomes, safety, technology, and reputation.

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital earned Top 25 rankings in the following specialties:

• Cardiology and heart surgery – #12

• Neurology and neurosurgery – #16

Advertisement

• Nephrology – #18

• Gastroenterology and GI surgery – #20

• Orthopedics – #22

• Urology – #22

The hospital also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in several other categories, including behavioral health, cancer, diabetes and endocrinology, neonatology, and pulmonology and lung surgery.

“We’re committed to continually improving clinical care and helping our patients thrive,” said Dr. Angelo P. Giardino, chair of the University of Utah School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics and chief medical officer at Primary Children’s Hospital. “This independent national recognition underscores our commitment to innovative, high-quality, and compassionate care for children.”

One of those patients is Rachel Glade, who received behavioral health treatment and numerous medical therapies at Primary Children’s throughout her life. She joined hospital leaders last fall to celebrate the opening of the new Behavioral Health Center–Taylorsville Campus, which expands access to youth mental health care across the region.

“I had suffered through a ton of medical trauma, and on top of that, I couldn’t hear the voices that tried to comfort me,” said Glade, who is hard of hearing and communicated her remarks through American Sign Language. Now 23, she works in her family’s business after graduating from cosmetology school and enjoys hiking, spending time with her boyfriend, and doing hair and makeup.

Advertisement

“It is incredibly important for kids to receive mental health support when they are young so they can enter adulthood with life skills,” Glade said. “I’m so thankful for all of the years Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital has been there for me.”

Hospital officials say the continued investment in behavioral health services reflects Intermountain Health’s Primary Promise—a long-term effort to create the nation’s model health system for children.

“Earning a top ranking from U.S. News reflects far more than numbers,” said Tyler Leishman, associate vice president for children’s health–pediatric service lines at Intermountain Health. “It represents the collective dedication, innovation, and compassion of all our caregivers in helping patients and families thrive.”