Lehi convenience store clerk charged with sexual assault

Jennifer Thomas

A Lehi 7-Eleven convenience store clerk is facing charges after being arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail for allegedly assaulting a customer.

Dhiraj Sah of Saratoga Springs was booked into the Utah County jail following an investigation of sexual assault.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, a female entered the 7-Eleven store at 2261 W Main, Lehi to buy something and use the restroom. Once inside, the female asked the clerk if “they had a restroom,” according to the Affidavit of Probable Cause.

The suspect, Sah, led the female “to the restroom and opened the door for her. Upon entering the door, he followed her inside, closing and locking the door behind him,” as stated in the affidavit.

According to Lehi Police, once inside the locked restroom, the suspect allegedly exposed himself to the victim and inappropriately touched her and stated, “this will only take a minute.” The female started screaming, “no” until the suspect left the restroom.

The female left the store and contacted the police. She described the suspect to Lehi Police officers indicating that the suspect was wearing a name tag that read “Dee.”

Police responded to the store, located the suspect and asked, “if he was Dee and he said, ‘no,’ turned away, pulled the tag off his shirt and dropped it to the ground,” according to Lehi Police. After recovering the name tag with the word “Dee” on it, Sah was arrested and advised of his Miranda rights.

The affidavit further stated that when questioned by officers about the incident, the suspect said that he felt the woman “had been making advances toward him” because “she comes into the store and speaks with him, sometimes having conversations that last up to six minutes.”

On Monday, Oct. 3, Sah was charged in Utah Fourth District Court with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony; and unlawful detention and lewdness, both class B misdemeanors.