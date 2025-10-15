Local family-friendly Halloween events through Oct. 31

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

Utah County has no shortage of Halloween spirit this October, with city, venue and community events running up to Oct. 31. Here’s a comprehensive roundup — and where to find more details.



Spooktober — Thanksgiving Point

Throughout October, Thanksgiving Point is running “Spooktober,” with seasonal décor and family‑friendly programming across its venues (Ashton Gardens, Butterfly Biosphere, Museum of Ancient Life, Museum of Natural Curiosity, and Curiosity Farms).

Highlights include:



• Scarecrow Festival (Ashton Gardens), Oct. 13–18

• Dinos After Dark at the Museum of Ancient Life on select Thursday nights

• Creature‑of‑the‑Night events at Butterfly Biosphere (Fridays)

• Barnyard Boo at Curiosity Farms (mornings, Oct. 13, 20, 27)

• Monster Mash (STEM + Halloween activities) on Saturdays

Big Jack’s World — Outlets at Traverse Mountain

The Outlets at Traverse Mountain are hosting Big Jack’s World, a free fall and Halloween display featuring oversized pumpkin art, themed photo zones, and a scavenger hunt. Runs daily through Oct. 31.



Halloween Extravaganza — Lehi Legacy Center

Friday, Oct. 24, 5–8 p.m., Lehi Legacy Center, 123 N. Center St.

Admission: $5 advance / $6 at the door (adults free). The event includes games, trick‑or‑treating, crafts, a live reptile show, glow necklaces, and a screening of “Toy Story of Terror.”





Trick or Treat on Main — Lehi Historic Main Street

Thursday, Oct. 31, 4–6 p.m. along Historic Main Street. Local businesses and city departments offer booths and candy stations for children and families.



Halloween on Main — Downtown American Fork

Thursday, Oct. 31, 4–6 p.m., Main Street (300 W. to 100 E.). City departments and local businesses will host trick‑or‑treat booths.



Utah County Flute Choir Halloween Concert — Library Rotunda

Tuesday, Oct. 21, 7–8 p.m., American Fork Library Rotunda, 64 S. 100 E. A family‑friendly

Halloween performance by the Utah County Flute Choir.



Haunted Forest — American Fork

The Haunted Forest remains one of Utah County’s longest‑running attractions, featuring an elaborate outdoor trail, immersive sets, and live performers. Open nightly through Oct. 31. (hauntedforestutah.com)





Where to watch and get news:

• Lehi City — Event details at lehi-ut.gov/recreation/events-celebrations and the Lehi Legacy Center “Special Events” page.

• American Fork City — City calendar and News Flash pages at americanfork.gov/calendar.

• Thanksgiving Point — Full Spooktober listings at thanksgivingpoint.org/event/spooktober.

• Outlets at Traverse Mountain — Big Jack’s World details at outletsattraversemountain.com.



Halloween wraps up fast, so plan early, check official sites for weather or schedule changes, and make time to enjoy Utah County’s mix of family‑friendly and fright‑filled fun close to home.



