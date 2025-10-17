Bahr and Burrows interviewed for Aspen Peaks School board seat 6

Rob Shelton | Lehi Free Press

Ask Tyler Bahr and Jean-Marie Burrows what qualifies them to be board members of the new Aspen Peaks School District, and you’ll get completely different answers. Bahr points to his spreadsheets and budgets at Salt Lake City’s library system. Burrows talks about her years in PTA meetings and the teachers in her family tree. Their contrasting backgrounds shaped every answer they gave in their interviews.

Tyler Bahr, Chief Financial Officer for the Salt Lake City Public Library, and Jean-Marie Burrows, a longtime PTA volunteer with educator parents, fielded 15 questions from Lehi Free Press readers during separate recorded interviews.

Complete video interviews with both candidates are available at the end of this article via YouTube.

Tax funding divides candidates

The candidates split sharply on the passed tax increment proposal that Alpine School District voted on earlier this year, which the Utah State Tax Commission later rejected. Burrows said she would have voted for the increase, arguing “education needs more money all the time” and blaming poor communication for its defeat.

Bahr took a more cautious stance, saying the district should first examine reallocating existing resources before seeking new revenue. “I think there are a lot of resources currently that might be reallocated in the new school district,” Bahr said, noting that Utah funds education at about 70 percent of the national average per student.

Class sizes top both priority lists

Both candidates identified reducing class sizes as their top priority but differed on implementation strategies. Bahr emphasized his financial background would help establish sustainable funding, while Burrows drew on her classroom volunteer experience to argue that teachers need more direct support.

“I’m not a politician. I don’t want to be a politician, but this is a pivotal moment for our community,” Bahr said during his closing statement.

Burrows countered with her educational pedigree: “I love public education. It’s been a part of my life forever, before I even started at the age of five, with both of my parents being educators and my grandparents being educators.”

Different approaches to controversial topics

On classroom materials and health curriculum, the candidates took different approaches. Burrows repeatedly deferred to state law, saying “I’m a law abider” when asked about library resources and classroom displays. Bahr preferred community input, suggesting the district should “set clear guidelines and examples” based on feedback from teachers and parents.

Technical education gains support

The candidates found common ground on expanding opportunities for technical education. Both praised the existing MTECH programs and supported the creation of more career pathways for students. Bahr highlighted that his nephew had graduated from high school with half of his diesel mechanics certification completed, while Burrows expressed interest in exploring the possibility of a dedicated technical high school.

Teacher relations reveal philosophical differences

Teacher relations emerged as another dividing line. Burrows strongly supported union involvement, saying some teachers “feel like they don’t have a voice at all” and backing their right to organize. Bahr viewed unions as complementary but emphasized collaboration over formal bargaining agreements, noting the unique labor law restrictions in the state of Utah.

Operational challenges ahead

When discussing the district’s separation from Alpine, both acknowledged operational challenges ahead. Bahr warned against throwing “the baby out with the bathwater” and urged careful evaluation of any changes. Burrows suggested that the smaller district could “lean out” administrative positions while maintaining essential services, such as transportation.

School choice strategies differ

The candidates diverged on addressing school choice and voucher programs. Burrows said she has “advocated against that voucher program” through her PTA work, calling for evaluation of funding fairness. Bahr focused on making public schools so attractive that “people are begging to bring their children to them rather than choosing alternatives.”

Budget building philosophies

In building the inaugural budget, Bahr’s financial expertise was evident as he detailed staffing allocation priorities and resource management. Burrows emphasized the importance of establishing clear goals first, saying, “Our budget has to align with those goals,” and suggesting that the smaller district could explore innovative programs previously impossible in larger Alpine.

Both emphasized the importance of enhancing legislative relationships, with Bahr advocating for proactive engagement outside of session periods and Burrows citing friends who worked directly with lawmakers to illustrate the impacts of education.

Election details

The election mirrors recent municipal races where growth and educational direction have driven voter engagement. Early voting begins on Oct. 27 and continues through Nov. 3, culminating in Election Day on Nov. 4. Vote-by-mail ballots have been mailed out and must be received by the County Clerk by Nov. 4. Vote-by-mail voters are encouraged to mail in their ballots early enough to ensure delivery to the County Clerk by Nov. 4.