Hart and Quist interviewed for Aspen Peaks School board seat 5

Rob Shelton | Lehi Free Press

Two candidates vying for Aspen Peaks School District’s Seat 5 outlined competing visions Thursday for the nascent district’s future, with some differences emerging on tax policy, union relations, and building the district from scratch.

Mindy Quist and Jason Hart faced 15 rapid-fire questions from Lehi Free Press readers during separate, recorded interviews, each given just 60 seconds to respond. The format revealed distinct approaches to governing the new district, which is set to begin operations in July 2027.

The complete video interviews with both candidates are available on YouTube, linked below this article, offering voters the full context of each candidate’s positions beyond these highlights.

Teachers take center stage in budget talks

Teacher retention was a dominant priority in both candidates’ budget plans. “It’s our teachers and our staff at our schools that affect our children’s education and kind of forecast their success the most,” Quist said, emphasizing competitive pay and benefits as her top concern. Hart echoed similar sentiments but stressed broader fiscal restraint, saying the district should “treat the budget kind of as almost as what we would have our own ourselves.”

The candidates diverged sharply on their approach to engaging with teacher unions. Hart, identifying himself as an educator currently working at Jordan School District, called teacher associations “fundamental” to district operations. “They’re the ones doing it day in, day out,” he said.

Advertisement

Quist took a more cautious stance. “My job is to educate children and to make sure that the children are the number one benefactor of any deal or collective bargaining,” she said, adding her allegiance must stand with “what will really support the children in this school district.”

Tax questions draw careful responses

On Alpine School District’s recent tax increase for facilities, both candidates hedged. Quist noted Alpine “did not hit their max tax percentage” allowed by state law, calling their approach “very conservative with taxpayers’ dollars.” Hart acknowledged constituent concerns about taxes, feeling “a little tighter,” but avoided taking a definitive position without seeing “every single bit of data.”

Local roots shape campaign messages

Personal connections to local schools emerged as campaign themes. Quist highlighted that her children attended five of the six schools within Seat 5’s boundaries. At the same time, Hart emphasized that his four children attended district schools and had a varied educational experience, spanning from classroom teaching to district administration.

Both candidates expressed enthusiasm for building district policies from the ground up. Quist criticized Alpine’s outdated policies, describing situations where families learned about policy changes only when children came home with new restrictions. “Creating really strong policy that communicates really well to each and every one of our schools is so important,” she said.

Hart acknowledged legal constraints, noting Aspen Peaks must maintain Alpine’s policies for its first year. He proposed using that time for community engagement: “What are some of the things you are really interested in? What are some things that are specific to our community?”

Career pathways gain bipartisan support

Advertisement

The candidates agreed on expanding technical education opportunities. Quist supported investigating “a new technical school” for the district’s future. Hart advocated building partnerships with businesses and stakeholders to provide students with “access and experiences to a lot of different routes” for careers.

Parents’ role sparks consensus

On controversial topics such as instructional materials and health education, both candidates emphasized transparency and parent involvement. Quist called for “a really strong, controversial issue policy” with clear processes for addressing concerns. Hart insisted nothing should be hidden from parents: “Ultimately, parents are the decision makers and are responsible for their children’s education.”

Both emphasized civic education’s importance. Quist, whose mother taught history, said she’d love Aspen Peaks to be “strong on being a strong proponent of the Constitution.” Hart connected civic education to his broader vision: students should leave school able to be “active and engaged and informed people in our society.”

The election mirrors recent municipal races where growth and educational direction have driven voter engagement. Early voting begins on Oct. 27 and continues through Nov. 3, culminating in Election Day on Nov. 4. Vote-by-mail ballots have been mailed out and must be received by the County Clerk by Nov. 4. Vote-by-mail voters are encouraged to mail in their ballots early enough to ensure delivery to the County Clerk by Nov. 4.