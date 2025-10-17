Mullin and Knight interviewed for Aspen Peaks School board Seat 1

Rob Shelton | Lehi Free Press

Two women with deep ties to education faced off in back-to-back interviews this week, each making their case to represent Seat 1 on the new Aspen Peaks School District board. The position covers the Traverse Mountain and Liberty Hills areas, and voters will decide between retired kindergarten teacher Diane Knight and parent advocate Megan Mullins on Nov. 4.

The interview featured 15 rapid-fire questions from readers. Candidates had just one minute to respond to each query, creating a fast-paced glimpse into how they’d handle the pressures of board service. Full video interviews with both candidates are available at the bottom of this article.

Experience in the classroom versus community involvement

Knight, who retired last year after 36 years in the classroom, anchored her campaign on firsthand experience. “The thing that sets me apart is my lifetime of experience in a classroom,” she said. “I understand education from the inside out, and I know firsthand, because I lived it, how these decisions at the top level will ripple down to real teachers and real students and real classrooms.”

She was named Utah’s best of state kindergarten teacher three years ago, an accolade she said reflects her passion for education. Knight emphasized she doesn’t want votes simply for attending meetings or supporting PTAs. “What I bring to this is this deep understanding of how the school board policies and procedures, how they trickle down to a classroom,” she explained.

Mullins brought a different perspective, having served on the executive PTA committee of Belmont Elementary, three Lehi High School community councils, the Lehi Parks Tax Committee, and the Utah State Library Board. With three kids still in the district and a fourth who recently graduated, she said she feels both excitement and responsibility to help build the new district.

Advertisement

“I’ve been involved in school since I moved here,” Mullins said. She touted her endorsement from the Alpine Education Association as proof that teachers trust her priorities. “I’m really grateful to be the only candidate in Seat 1 that they chose to endorse.”

Tax policy splits the candidates

On tax policy, both candidates acknowledged the complexity of the issue. Knight said she’s reached out to three state legislators to understand different perspectives. “I do not want my taxes raised any more than anybody else, and I promise that I will always look for efficient ways to use our tax money,” she said. “But on the flip side… we cannot sacrifice our children’s education.”

Mullins attended Alpine’s recent truth and taxation meeting, calling it emotional. “I can also see the point of view of our schools. We need to fund our public schools,” she said, adding that she wants to see precise data and goals before making tax decisions.

Teacher union relations draw different approaches

The candidates diverged slightly on union relations. Knight said she’s “never been a union girl” but believes everyone should have the opportunity to join. She called the outcry over HB 267 an example of how teachers feel unseen and unheard.

Mullins emphasized her commitment to working with teachers regardless of legislative changes. “If legislation continues to pass where we don’t have that direct relationship, I want teachers to know that I’m ready to talk, whether it’s with the union or teachers,” she said.

Library materials and classroom standards

Advertisement

On classroom materials and library resources, Knight was blunt. “There is no place in public education for pornography or indecency or agendas,” she said. “There is no such thing as age-appropriate indecency.”

Mullins emphasized following existing policies, such as 6161, which she encountered while serving on a book review committee. “Having sat on a book review committee, I was so grateful that policy clearly outlined what to do when there’s a book review,” she said.

The election mirrors recent municipal races where growth and educational direction have driven voter engagement. Early voting starts on Oct. 27 and continues through Nov. 3, with Election Day on Nov. 4. Vote-by-mail ballots have been mailed out and must be received by the County Clerk by Nov. 4. Vote-by-mail voters are encouraged to mail in their ballots early enough to ensure delivery to the County Clerk by Nov. 4.