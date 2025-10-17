Stained-Glass exhibit returns to Lehi after tour

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

After inspiring audiences across Europe and the East Coast, the “Believe in Him” stained-glass exhibit from the Roots of Humanity Foundation will soon return home to Utah. The traveling art installation created by world-renowned Lehi artists Tom and Gayle Holdman and their team at Holdman Studios in Lehi will conclude its six-month stay at the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center on October 29, 2025, marking the end of an international tour that began in Paris and continued through England before reaching the United States.

The nine-panel display, crafted in stunning glass detail, depicts the life, miracles, and teachings of Jesus Christ. Each panel tells a story of compassion, healing, and divine love, inviting viewers to reflect on faith and the shared human experience.

“Every panel of this window display tells a story of hope, healing, and the Savior’s love,” said Gayle Holdman, co-creator and stained-glass artist. “Our goal has always been for this art to bear witness of Him in a way that words alone cannot. As the exhibit concludes its time in Washington, we hope as many people as possible will come and see it before it returns home to Utah.”

The Believe in Him exhibit expands upon themes first introduced in the permanent Come Unto Me window installation at the Rome, Italy, Temple Visitors’ Center, another Holdman Studios project that drew international acclaim for its intricate glasswork and emotional depth. Like its predecessor, Believe in Him has united diverse audiences, offering a space for reverence, connection, and dialogue across cultures and faith traditions.

The project’s success reflects the broader mission of the Roots of Humanity Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by the Holdmans to promote unity through art and education. The foundation aims to showcase human values, including love, kindness, creativity, and resilience, through collaborative artistic endeavors.

“The Roots of Humanity Foundation was built on the belief that art can heal divisions and bring people together,” said Ben Watson, external communications coordinator for the foundation. “Believe in Him is one expression of that vision, using the universal language of art to uplift hearts and inspire faith.”

As Believe in Him prepares to return to Utah, anticipation is building for its next chapter. Once home, the exhibit will take its place alongside other works within the Roots of Humanity’s most ambitious undertaking yet, the Sphere of Light Museum, currently under construction at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi.

The Sphere of Light is a monumental 10,000-square-foot glass structure designed as a full-scale museum experience. When completed, it will stand among the largest and most significant art glass installations in the world. The museum’s mission mirrors that of the traveling exhibit: to celebrate the beauty of diversity, the power of shared stories, and the light of humanity.

“This is more than just a building,” said Tom Holdman in earlier interviews about the project. “It’s a visual symphony of human experience, a place where art tells the story of who we are and what connects us.”

The Believe in Him exhibit’s international tour has already touched thousands of lives. Its debut began in Paris in 2023, then moved to England, and now to the United States. The display has drawn visitors of all faiths and backgrounds, many who are deeply moved by its artistry and message. At the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center, where it has been on display since spring, families, congregations, and tourists alike have filled the halls daily from morning to night.

For residents of Lehi, its return is a reminder of the global influence and creative power rooted in their own community. From a small Utah studio, Holdman Studios’ work now spans continents, appearing in cathedrals, civic centers, and cultural landmarks around the world. Their art, painstakingly crafted from tens of thousands of individual glass pieces, has been featured in USA Today, The New York Times, and The Guardian, earning praise for its exceptional craftsmanship and visionary design.

As the final weeks of the D.C. exhibition wind down, the Holdmans and their team are preparing to welcome Believe in Him home, where it will continue to inspire Utahns and visitors alike.

For more information about the Roots of Humanity Foundation or the Sphere of Light project, visit rootsofhumanity.org