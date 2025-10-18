Lehi-area football teams begin playoffs in second round

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

As expected, both the Lehi and Skyridge football teams earned a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Here’s how they’re positioned going into the state tournament.

Lehi

Season record: 2-2 Region 3 (3rd), 6-4 overall

Final RPI ranking: 10 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 6 in 6A, 7 statewide

Advertisement

Next contest: Oct. 31

Prospects: The Pioneers will visit #7 American Fork (6-4) for a 4 p.m. start in the second round of the playoffs. If Lehi wins, the team will advance to play either #2 Skyridge (7-2) or #15 Copper Hils (3-7) on Nov. 7 at the home of the higher seed in the quarterfinals. The default start time for this game is 6 p.m. unless the teams agree to change it. The Pioneers defeated the Cavemen in Region 3 play 26-3 and loss to the Falcons 42-38. Lehi did not see the Grizzlies this year.

Skyridge

Season record: 3-1 Region 3 (2nd), 7-2 overall

Final RPI ranking: 2 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 2 in 6A, 2 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 31 Prospects: The Falcons will be the hosts in the second round as they welcome #15 Copper Hills (3-7) for a 4 p.m. game. With a victory, Skyridge faces the winner of #7 American Fork (6-4) and #10 Lehi (6-4), in the quarterfinals on Nov. 7 at home. The kickoff will be at 6 p.m. unless the schools move it. The Falcons did not play the Grizzlies this season and defeated both the Cavemen and Pioneers in Region 3 play.