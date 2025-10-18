Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area football teams begin playoffs in second round

Lehi Sports

Star runner and Skyridge alum signs NIL deal with Brooks

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls soccer ends season with second-round loss

Lehi Sports

Pioneer football blitzed by Chargers

Lehi Sports

Falcon football closes out league play with hard-fought victory

Lehi Sports

Skyridge Unified Soccer team wins 4th straight title

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls volleyball still seeking breakthrough

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls volleyball retains top spot

Lehi Sports

Pioneer football outplays Knights on their home turf for impressive victory

Lehi Sports

Pioneer boys golf earns 9th place at State

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area football teams begin playoffs in second round

Published

12 minutes ago

on

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

As expected, both the Lehi and Skyridge football teams earned a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Here’s how they’re positioned going into the state tournament.

Lehi

Season record: 2-2 Region 3 (3rd), 6-4 overall

Final RPI ranking: 10 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 6 in 6A, 7 statewide

Advertisement

Next contest: Oct. 31

Prospects: The Pioneers will visit #7 American Fork (6-4) for a 4 p.m. start in the second round of the playoffs. If Lehi wins, the team will advance to play either #2 Skyridge (7-2) or #15 Copper Hils (3-7) on Nov. 7 at the home of the higher seed in the quarterfinals. The default start time for this game is 6 p.m. unless the teams agree to change it. The Pioneers defeated the Cavemen in Region 3 play 26-3 and loss to the Falcons 42-38. Lehi did not see the Grizzlies this year.

Skyridge

Season record: 3-1 Region 3 (2nd), 7-2 overall

Final RPI ranking: 2 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 2 in 6A, 2 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 31 Prospects: The Falcons will be the hosts in the second round as they welcome #15 Copper Hills (3-7) for a 4 p.m. game. With a victory, Skyridge faces the winner of #7 American Fork (6-4) and #10 Lehi (6-4), in the quarterfinals on Nov. 7 at home. The kickoff will be at 6 p.m. unless the schools move it. The Falcons did not play the Grizzlies this season and defeated both the Cavemen and Pioneers in Region 3 play.

Advertisement

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *