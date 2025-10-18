Lehi Bakery opens third location in Highland

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

David Doty opened the third location of the Lehi Bakery last Monday in Highland. Doty, the owner of the Lehi Bakery, shared that the response has been tremendous. In the previous week, the new location made it one of the top 10 selling weeks the bakery has ever seen.

Highland joins the ranks of the Lehi Bakery, alongside its historic location in Lehi and its new location in Saratoga Springs. In December, the bakery will also open another location in Spanish Fork. With a rich history, the bakery is excited to continue bringing its sweet treats to new cities and families.

Founded in 1969, the bakery was owned by the Tuckett family for 49 years. The Lehi location was passed down through generations until 2018, when Doty purchased it. With a background as a banker on Wall Street, becoming a bakery owner was a huge learning curve for Doty.

“My background is not in baking. The way I learned is the way the Tucketts used to do it,” Doty said. “…I have the best job in the world. I get to give people donuts for a living… My life has done a 180. No one gets mad at the donut guy.”

With tried-and-true recipes, Doty continually sought to elevate the customer experience and deliver as many baked goods as possible. As time went on, he realized that the historic Lehi location was not conducive to the demand for the Lehi Bakery. A small cooking space, issues with heating, and other concerns led him to the difficult decision to rebuild the bakery.

“I was very concerned initially about what the feedback would be to tearing down and rebuilding the location. To date, I have not heard a single negative thing about it,” Doty explained. “I think people knew that we tried to be sensitive to the history and weave that through.”

The new location even included a painting of the original building hung on the wall.

Last year, Doty opened a new location in Saratoga Springs, 4 miles down the road from the original location. The storefront was a massive hit, helping to bring new and returning customers to items such as the signature square donut.

Advertisement

So, Doty decided to purchase a building previously occupied by an Arby’s location in Highland. Over the course of 5 months, the space was renovated to be the new Lehi Bakery. Layout changes, black and pink paint, resurfacing the parking lot, a full-size drive-through door, and pink lines marking parking stalls all took place throughout the last few months.

Last Monday, the location officially opened to the public. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the mayor of Highland and other city officials celebrated the opening of the location.

“Last week was the greatest opening week we’ve ever had…” Doty said. “I was shocked when on Saturday our lobby was completely full and we still had six cars stacked in the drive-through… Honestly, I was shocked at how big the response was.”

Doty and his team are ultimately grateful to the community for its continued support.

“The vast majority of the credit needs to go to the Tuckett family. For 49 years, all they did was sow seeds of goodness into the community,” Doty shared. “…We continue to have an emphasis on community involvement.”

As part of their outreach efforts, the Lehi Bakery location on Lehi Main offers free tours of the facility to anyone interested. Next year, they also plan to open a fifth location in Heber City. The new Highland location is at 4821 Canal Blvd in Highland. The store is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.lehibakery.com.