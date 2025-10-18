Star runner and Skyridge alum signs NIL deal with Brooks

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Former Skyridge High School standout runner and BYU All-American distance runner Creed Thompson has signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with running brand Brooks, joining a small group of elite college athletes sponsored by the company.

The deal was a milestone for Thompson, who has become one of the NCAA’s top distance talents, putting him closer to his goal of racing professionally when his college eligibility is up.

“It’s nice to have a company in my corner supporting me and believing in me,” Thompson said.

NIL deals allow college athletes to profit from endorsements while maintaining NCAA eligibility. For Thompson, the arrangement with Brooks provides sponsorship support without requiring a professional commitment yet.

Thompson, a member of BYU’s 2021 NCAA Cross Country National Championship team, inked the deal in early September and made his debut as a Brooks athlete at the Chicago Marathon on October 12.

“I knew I’d be running the marathon this fall, and since I’m out of cross country eligibility, it was a great opportunity,” Thompson said. “It made sense to wear their kit instead of the BYU uniform.”

While most NCAA runners compete exclusively in school-issued gear, Thompson’s unique eligibility situation opened the door for a brand partnership. He has completed his cross-country eligibility but still plans to compete for BYU in indoor and outdoor track through next June.

Advertisement

His first marathon, Chicago, didn’t go as planned, but Thompson still felt it was a positive experience. “The marathon was brutal,” Thompson said. “I wasn’t able to finish, but I learned a lot.”

Despite the challenges, Thompson says he sees long-distance and road races as his future.

“I feel like I can be really good at the marathon,” he said. “I feel like I’m more suited to road running than the track.”

Thompson hit his stride the past year, earning All-American Honors in cross country, indoor, and outdoor track. He was one of only five collegiate athletes in the nation to achieve that triple distinction. He also participated in the Olympic Trials in June of 2024.

As a high school runner, Thompson was the individual XC state champion in 2019 and led Skyridge to a Utah 6A state championship in 2020.

For now, Thompson will turn his focus back to BYU, where he’ll train for the indoor track season, which begins in February, while balancing his partnership with Brooks. His contract restricts him to wearing Brooks apparel in competition and prohibits him from affiliating with other brands, aside from his existing ties to BYU. Thompson will also fulfill any appearances on behalf of Brooks required by his NIL deal.

Brooks currently sponsors fewer than a dozen collegiate and high school runners through NIL deals, a sign of the company’s confidence in Thompson’s potential. Many companies use NIL partnerships to build early relationships with athletes before they turn professional.

As for his long-term goals, Thompson has his sights set high. “I want to figure out the marathon and go to the Olympic Trials again,” he said. He’ll have the support of Brook as he takes those next steps