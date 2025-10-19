Miss Lehi’s Teen sponsors event to promote service within the community

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi community is invited to attend a “Community Service Fair” on Monday, October 20, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Lehi Broadbent Center. The fair is presented by Miss Lehi’s Teen, Haylee Sullivan, and is open to the public at no charge. The event is an opportunity to meet Miss Utah, Jordyn Bristol; Miss Utah’s Teen, Brynn Lindley; Miss Lehi, Jennifer Connolly; and many other Miss America titleholders from across the state.

For Sullivan, “Miss America is more than a sparkling crown—it is ‘the most iconic platform for young women to rise, lead, and inspire.’” A century-long tradition has seen the organization’s titleholders exemplify the highest standards of style, service, scholarship, success, and sisterhood. Today, the legacy endures, fueling a movement that empowers thousands of young women nationwide to realize their potential and lead meaningful change in their communities through service.

The Miss America Organization requires each contestant and titleholder to have a “Community Service Initiative” (CSI), which is a personal initiative that each young woman develops and promotes. The CSI allows each contestant to champion a cause they are passionate about, using their platform to raise awareness and support.

Sullivan has dedicated countless hours to her CSI within the Lehi community. During her involvement in the organization, Sullivan has been empowered by the many titleholders, not just in Utah, but across the nation, who serve with purpose and use their platform to be changemakers in their communities. The Service Fair is an opportunity for the community to become acquainted with all the many ways to engage and serve.

Sullivan’s devotion to serving the Lehi community inspired her to plan the service fair event. Her mission is to “show off all the outstanding young women and the work they are actively doing within their communities. This is their opportunity to shine and share their passions in hopes of igniting the desire to serve.”

“There will be over 40 titleholders from the Miss Utah Organization and one from the Miss Idaho Organization, as well as several others nationwide who will participate virtually at the service fair. They will be promoting awareness by showcasing their service initiatives. There will be an activity to engage the community, and ideas will be shared to help those in attendance discover a cause they are passionate about,” said Sullivan. “Attendees will be able to vote on the service booths at the fair and it is a great opportunity to meet and talk with the amazing young women who are excited to share their initiatives with Lehi City.”

Sullivan champions the value of sisterhood that the Miss America Organization embodies. The service fair is her way of “celebrating her sisters within the organization and engaging with the community I love,” said Sullivan. “The sisterhood I’ve gained as Miss Lehi’s Teen has changed my life for the better.”

Sullivan feels that service is essential. “Service is something we can all do every single day. No matter what crazy things are going on in our world, a simple act of service can truly make a difference in our personal lives and within our communities.”

The first 100 attendees will receive a complimentary treat from event sponsors, Lehi Bakery and Crumbl.

“I am grateful for the generous support I have received from Lehi City. It really matters to me. Supporting and uplifting each other is fundamental to the Lehi community, and the Community Service Fair is where we begin,” said Sullivan.

Further information can be found on Instagram @misslehiteen.ut.