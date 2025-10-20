Braithwaite claims R3 crown as Lehi-area harriers perform well

Megan Wallgren / Lehi Free Press

Lehi senior Miles Braithwaite captured the Region 3 individual championship on Tuesday (Oct. 14) at Mary & Art Dye Park in American Fork, leading a strong showing for local teams in one of the state’s most competitive cross-country regions.

American Fork claimed the boys region title with 28 points. The Pioneer boys finished second overall in the five-team region competition with 51 points, followed by Skyridge in third with 67. Lone Peak took fourth scoring 91 points and Corner Canyon finished fifth with 120.

The nationally-ranked Lone Peak girls captured the region crown, scoring a low 25 points. The Caveman girls placed second with 35 points, followed by Lehi in third with 103 points. The Falcons took fourth with 104 points and the Chargers placed fifth with 124 points.

Leading the Pioneer boys, Braithwaite completed the 3-mile course in 15:08.72, claiming the gold-medal spot overall. Senior Jameson Lowry followed in eighth place at 15:38.59, while sophomore Owen McMullin took 11th with 15:47.77.

Sophomore Brayden Barlow (15:52.67) and junior Everett Quist (16:06.32) rounded out Lehi’s scoring five. Also competing for the Pioneers were sophomore Milo Amakasu and senior Austin Sorensen.

The Lehi girls were led by sophomore Lainey Martin, who finished the 3-mile course 12th overall in 18:42.31. She was followed by sophomore Maggie Peterson (18th, 19:33.87) and freshman Eilley Baker (19th, 19:37.74).

Junior Ava McAdams finished 24th in 20:11.13 and junior Evangeline Christensen rounded out the scoring five in 30th place with a time of 21:19.38. Senior Alyssa Shaw also competed for the Pioneers.

Junior Jack Grossen led the Falcon boys with a fifth-place finish in 15:23.83, followed by senior Ian Greene, who was sixth in 15:31.97.

Sophomore Zane Taylor (17th, 16:06.00), sophomore Landon Carter (19th, 16:08.24) and senior Noah Nelson (20th, 16:09.47) completed the scoring five. Seniors Joseph Davila and Greyson Spencer also represented Skyridge’s varsity squad.

Senior Clara Madsen led the way for the Falcon girls, finishing 14th overall in 19:02.74. She was followed by sophomores Chloe Bodine (20th, 19:40.18) and Zoe Tanner (21st, 19:54.69).

Freshman Abigail Finley finished 23rd in 19:58.56, and junior Elizabeth Newman rounded out the scoring five in 26th with 20:22.34. Seniors Claire Wallgren, Emily Witt, and Rebecca Guymon also competed for Skyridge in the varsity race.

Two of the top Falcon runners, Lucy and Jane Hawkins, dropped the race because of recurring injuries. It remains to be seen if they’ll be ready for state competition.

Both Lehi-area teams now turn their focus to the 6A State Championship race, set for Oct. 29 at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City.