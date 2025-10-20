Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls soccer exits playoffs in second round

Lehi Sports

Braithwaite claims R3 crown as Lehi-area harriers perform well

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area football teams begin playoffs in second round

Lehi Sports

Star runner and Skyridge alum signs NIL deal with Brooks

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls soccer ends season with second-round loss

Lehi Sports

Pioneer football blitzed by Chargers

Lehi Sports

Falcon football closes out league play with hard-fought victory

Lehi Sports

Skyridge Unified Soccer team wins 4th straight title

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls volleyball still seeking breakthrough

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls volleyball retains top spot

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls soccer exits playoffs in second round

Published

59 minutes ago

on

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls soccer team dropped their final Region 3 contest to end the regular season in fifth place in the league with a 1-7 record.

Oct. 7: Corner Canyon 5, Skyridge 1

The Chargers avenged their earlier loss to the Falcons by closing out the league season with an overwhelming win on the road.

Corner Canyon netted three goals in the first period, but Skyridge got one of them back off the foot of senior forward Paisley Gardner to stay within reach.

However, the Chargers held the Falcons scoreless after the break and hit the target twice more themselves to wrap up the victory.

Advertisement

Oct. 14: #3 Farmington 4, Skyridge 0

The Falcons earned a bye in the first round of the 6A state tournament as they were assigned the No. 14 seed in the final RPI rankings.

They traveled to meet the Phoenix for a second-round contest to start the playoffs. Farmington scored twice in each half and shut out the visitors to advance to the quarterfinals and end the season for Skyridge.

The Falcons finish the year with a 5-14 overall record. Junior forward Alexa Blood led the Skyridge offense with eight goals and one assist for the season.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *