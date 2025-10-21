Alpine loop fatality renews focus on road safety

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

A 20-year-old man was killed early Monday in a single-car crash on State Route 92 — commonly known as the Alpine Loop scenic byway — in Utah County after his vehicle veered off the road and struck a mountainside, troopers said.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. in American Fork Canyon, and troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene. The wreckage was located near mile marker 9, about two miles from the canyon’s mouth and close to the entrance of Timpanogos Cave National Monument.

Sgt. Michael Alexander of the UHP reported that officers arrived to find a westbound vehicle that had left the roadway and collided with the mountainside. The driver, who was alone in the car, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved, and no additional injuries were reported.

Emergency crews remained at the crash site for hours, gathering evidence and working to piece together what happened. Officials have not yet determined the exact cause of the car running off the road. However, troopers said they are investigating whether driver fatigue may have played a role, noting that drowsy driving is a known risk factor for such crashes.

Nationally, drowsy driving is blamed for hundreds of deaths each year. In 2021 alone, about 684 people were killed in crashes involving a fatigued driver, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The victim’s name has not yet been released as authorities work to notify family members. Troopers say the investigation is still underway as they continue to gather evidence about what led to the crash.

The incident was one of 23 crashes reported in the Alpine Loop area so far this year — a reminder of how quickly things can turn dangerous on the narrow mountain road.

In the hours after the crash, police closed the Alpine Loop at the mouth of the canyon to make room for emergency crews and investigators. Drivers were turned around near mile marker 8 while teams cleared debris and documented the scene. The road stayed closed through the early morning hours before eventually reopening to traffic once it was deemed safe.

The road reopened in both directions around 6:30 a.m., when officials deemed it safe for morning traffic to resume through the canyon.

The Utah Department of Transportation also reminded drivers to stay alert and observe the speed limit on the narrow, winding Alpine Loop to ensure their safety.