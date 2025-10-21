Pioneers show well at state MTB finals

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi mountain biking team had three scoring medalists at the Utah High School State MTB Championships concluding on October 18 in Cedar City. The event included 2,265 participants in the various divisions and skill levels out of about 7,400 riders statewide.

Pioneer junior Brielle Adams, the Region 5 champion in Girls Varsity, finished seventh among 128 competitors at the state event. She posted a time of 1:09:46.92 for her three laps over a total distance of about 17.7 miles. Her 294 points were tops for her team by 20.

Second on the points list was Jason Coates, who also earned seventh place but in the Freshman A Boys bracket for 274 points. The other podium placer and top finisher in an own race for the team was sophomore Kyle Powell, who captured third place in JV C boys for 263 points.

These three helped lead Lehi to 12th place out of 23 teams in High School Division 1. The Pioneers finished fourth in Region 5 this season.

Freshman Van Wilkinson was third on the team points list, capturing 21st place in the JV A Boys bracket for 270 points. The other seven boys who contributed points to the team total are all freshmen as well, which suggests a bright future for the program.

In the Freshman A Boys bracket, Max Glade earned 19th place for 262 points, Grant McRae got 22nd place for 259 points, Carson Pickett was 27th for 254 points, and Grey Gardner added 248 points for 33rd place.

In Freshman B Boys, Joseph Presbury captured 14th place for 257 points, Wyatt Dawson garnered 20th place for 251 points and Keagan Peterson wasn’t far behind with 248 points for 23rd place.

Junior Ashlyn Adams was Lehi’s other scoring rider in the Varsity Girls race, coming in 44th to earn 257 points. The other scoring girls are all from the JV ranks.

In JV A Girls, sophomore Carly Howell was 43rd for 248 points and junior Larissa Borba collected 237 points for 54th place. In JV C Girls, Sabrina Borba was 35th to add 236 points and Chloe Stringham rounded out the scoring group with 229 points for 42nd place.

Others earning points in the 200+ range included junior Alaina Thurgood in JV C Girls, Clark Boushka and Kipton Pilling in Freshman A Boys and freshman Darcie Thurgood in JV B Girls.