Skyridge bikers finish year at state races

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge mountain biking team finished in seventh place out of 23 statewide programs in High School Division 1 at the Utah High School State MTB Championships on October 18 in Cedar City.

Varsity riders earned half of the scoring spots for the Falcons during the two-day event, three in the boys bracket and five in the girls race.

Junior Easton Day earned the top points finish for Skyridge, coming in 11th in the Varsity Boys category for 290 points. He clocked 1:22:06.57 on the four-lap course with a total distance of a bit more than 22 miles.

Junior teammates Dallin Butterfield and Milo Peterson also competed in that race and finished 28th for 273 points and 31st for 270 points, respectively.

In the Girls Varsity bracket, sophomore Pepper Smith paced the Falcons, capturing 17th place at 1:11:42.84 in her event, three laps with a distance of about 17.7 miles, and thus collecting 284 points for her team, second-highest after Day.

The other Skyridge girls earning points in this race included senior Anna Van Horn, 26th place for 275 points and third for the team overall; junior Emeree Gale at 40th for 261 points; senior Aliza Price in 42nd for 259 points; and senior Olivia Shuey in 43rd place for 258 points.

The Falcon with the best finish in an own race was sophomore Talmage Christiansen, who rode to sixth place in the JV C Boys bracket and added 265 points to the team tally.

The other three scoring girls came from the JV ranks. Junior Emma Walton was 34th in JV A Girls for 257 points. In the JV B Girls race, junior Samara Smith was 23rd for 258 points and sophomore Evelynn Rasmussen followed her in 24th place for 257 points.

Freshman boys secured the remaining scoring spots for Skyridge. In the A race, Luke Day was 29th for 252 points and Jack Smith was 31st for 250 points. In the B bracket, Cameron Hill finished 17th for 254 points and Taive Gubler came in 39th to contribute the final 232 points.

Eight other Falcons scored within 10 points of these leaders, including junior Molly Biesinger, junior Hayden Brown, freshman Matt Moir, freshman Luke Lowe, freshman Jaxon Griner, senior Kaitlyn Brown, sophomore Madelyn Child and sophomore Zach Stirling.

In addition, eight Skyridge senior riders earned the distinguished and challenging Iron Man Award for starting every race from sixth through 12th grade. The Falcon honorees included Ryan Box, Kaitlyn Brown, Alex McCombs, Aliza Price, Kinley Quintero, Olivia Shuey, Anna Van Horn and Eli Wallace.