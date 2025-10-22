State volleyball playoffs next week

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Falcons finished the regular season as the Region 3 champions and are the favorites going into the 6A state tournament. They have a bye in the first round of the playoffs so they will have all of their matches at the state venue. The Pioneers didn’t get a win in the rugged league this year, but they have a better overall record this season over last and did challenge in many of the matches they didn’t win. Here’s how both teams are positioned going into the state tournament.

Lehi

Season record: 0-8 Region 3 (5th), 11-12 overall

Final RPI ranking: 10 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 10 in 6A, 31 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 29

Prospects: The Pioneers will take on #7 American Fork (17-10) at 5 p.m. on Court 1 in the second round of the playoffs at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center. American Fork defeated Lehi in both Region 3 meetings this season, but the second match went to five sets. Win or lose, the Pioneers will play again that evening at 8 p.m.

Skyridge

Season record: 7-1 Region 3 (1st), 24-2 overall

Final RPI ranking: 1 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 1 in 6A, 1 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 29 Prospects: The Falcons will begin their postseason in the second round at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center. They will take on the winner of the play-in match between #16 Cedar Valley (6-16) and #17 Westlake (4-21) at 3:30 p.m. on Court 2. With a victory, Skyridge will face the winner of #8 Herriman (17-10) and #9 Weber (18-10) at 6:30 p.m. on Court 2. The Falcons did not play any of these teams this season.