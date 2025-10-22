Connect with us

Lehi Sports

State volleyball playoffs next week

Lehi Sports

Skyridge bikers finish year at state races

Lehi Sports

Pioneers show well at state MTB finals

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls soccer exits playoffs in second round

Lehi Sports

Braithwaite claims R3 crown as Lehi-area harriers perform well

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area football teams begin playoffs in second round

Lehi Sports

Star runner and Skyridge alum signs NIL deal with Brooks

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls soccer ends season with second-round loss

Lehi Sports

Pioneer football blitzed by Chargers

Lehi Sports

Falcon football closes out league play with hard-fought victory

Lehi Sports

State volleyball playoffs next week

Published

15 minutes ago

on

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Falcons finished the regular season as the Region 3 champions and are the favorites going into the 6A state tournament. They have a bye in the first round of the playoffs so they will have all of their matches at the state venue. The Pioneers didn’t get a win in the rugged league this year, but they have a better overall record this season over last and did challenge in many of the matches they didn’t win. Here’s how both teams are positioned going into the state tournament.

Lehi

Season record: 0-8 Region 3 (5th), 11-12 overall

Final RPI ranking: 10 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 10 in 6A, 31 statewide

Advertisement

Next contest: Oct. 29

Prospects: The Pioneers will take on #7 American Fork (17-10) at 5 p.m. on Court 1 in the second round of the playoffs at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center. American Fork defeated Lehi in both Region 3 meetings this season, but the second match went to five sets. Win or lose, the Pioneers will play again that evening at 8 p.m.

Skyridge

Season record: 7-1 Region 3 (1st), 24-2 overall

Final RPI ranking: 1 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 1 in 6A, 1 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 29 Prospects: The Falcons will begin their postseason in the second round at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center. They will take on the winner of the play-in match between #16 Cedar Valley (6-16) and #17 Westlake (4-21) at 3:30 p.m. on Court 2. With a victory, Skyridge will face the winner of #8 Herriman (17-10) and #9 Weber (18-10) at 6:30 p.m. on Court 2. The Falcons did not play any of these teams this season.

Advertisement

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *