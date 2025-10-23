Flood of ‘83 historical marker ceremony tonight

The Lehi Historical Society is pleased to invite the public to the unveiling of the Flood of 1983 historical marker tonight at 6 p.m., at 89 W. 500 North.

In the spring of 1983, warm spring temperatures unleashed a torrent of mountain runoff through the Wasatch Front and Lehi’s Dry Creek, wreaking havoc on what was once our small town. In Lehi fashion, the community united in a remarkable display of teamwork, filling and placing sandbags, clearing debris, and patrolling for breaches. Thus, many homes were saved.

This marker will be installed in a low-lying area that was among the most severely affected during the flood. Former Lehi City Mayor Bert Wilson, Jen Hall Lynch, whose childhood home was flooded, and Lehi City Councilmember Heather Newall will speak at the short unveiling program. The event will be outdoors.

The marker is the 15th of 36 markers to be installed through the Lehi Historical Marker Program.

The program was founded in 2022, when the Lehi Historical Society secured funding through a generous donation and continued support from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction, as well as a large Lehi City PARC grant.

For more information, visit lehihistory.org or contact the Historical Society at 801-768-1570.