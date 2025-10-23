Utah County Commissioner, Explore Utah Valley, bring Big 12 influencers to Provo to boost sports fan tourism

Working together, Lehi’s Lee Adamson, director of Explore Utah Valley, and Lehi resident and Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran have launched an initiative to bring sports writers and social media influencers to Provo and Utah Valley to showcase the region’s attractions and promote tourism.

The initiative was funded by the Transient Room Tax (TRT) — a tax collected on all Utah County hotel stays. State law requires funds derived from this tax to be used to encourage tourism in Utah County. The plan has already proven successful in drawing attention to the area’s hospitality, food, culture and recreational opportunities.

“My family and I love to go to a BYU away game every year, like Colorado, Arkansas, Nebraska and Arizona. I was talking with Lee [Adamson] at Explore Utah Valley one day and said we should host some influencers from the other Big 12 teams we play at home to drive some tourism through away fans,” said Beltran.

The first round of visitors included a newspaper writer and a podcaster from West Virginia, as well as Drake Toll, host of the Locked On Big 12 podcast. The campaign generated thousands of media impressions and included hosting the official West Virginia tailgate at the Utah Valley Convention Center, an event that Beltran said had a direct economic impact on local businesses.

“Lee, McKella, Bethany and the team at Explore Utah Valley are amazing and executed the project perfectly,” Beltran said. “Utah County is an incredible place, and it’s so fun to showcase it to the world. We hope visitors will stay in our hotels, eat at our restaurants and spend money at local businesses.”

Adamson described the project as a rewarding experience in a post on X. “It has been such a fun project to execute,” he wrote, highlighting the team effort behind the initiative and its impact in showcasing Utah Valley.

Visitors praised the area’s charm and hospitality. Paul Rockel from the Locked On West Virginia podcast said, “This is an amazing place to go. I wasn’t sure what to expect. I knew it would be pretty, I knew it was going to be fun, but I certainly didn’t think it would be what it became.” Rockel also expressed surprise at the locals’ warmth. “I was totally caught off guard by the love from the people in Provo. It’s literally every person you meet.”

Drake Toll shared similar impressions. “Thank you, it’s hard not to get emotional, which is weird, this is college football, but to Provo, to BYU, to the people, to members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or those as far away from that as you can get, thank you,” he said. Toll highlighted some of the attractions he experienced, including Cornbelly’s, Downtown Provo for thrifting, the Downtown Marriott, paragliding, and Sundance.

Jake Hatch, host of the Locked On Cougars podcast, praised the initiative for addressing misconceptions about Utah Valley. “This is a really cool place, and I appreciate the fact that they brought you out and our friend Paul from West Virginia. Why are other Big 12 cities not doing this? There should be more of this from local tourism boards,” he said.

The project has also resonated with residents, who have shared their excitement on social media about seeing their community showcased and celebrated by visitors from across the country. Beltran emphasized that beyond sports, the initiative is about shining a light on everything Utah County has to offer, from its scenic landscapes and outdoor recreation to its restaurants, hotels and unique cultural experiences.

Looking ahead, Beltran said the initiative is just getting started. Several sports influencers are scheduled to visit during the highly anticipated upcoming basketball season, promising even more exposure to the area and continued support for local businesses.

“This initiative is a perfect example of how we can highlight Utah County’s incredible assets while supporting our local economy,” Beltran said. “We’re showing people from across the country that Utah County is not only a great place to visit for college football but a place full of experiences and the Cougars winning is sure helping the cause.”