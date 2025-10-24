Falcon girls volleyball wins league title, now set for State

Connect with us

Published

50 minutes ago

on

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The No. 1 Skyridge girls volleyball team wrapped up the Region 3 championship with a victory in their final contest for a 7-1 record. They finished out the regular season with a nonleague win to end with a 24-2 overall mark.

Oct. 14: Skyridge 3, Lehi 1

The Falcons won the first two sets of their road match against the Pioneers 25-16, 25-21. The home squad rallied and managed to pull out the third game 26-24, but Skyridge responded with an overwhelming 25-11 fourth set to close out the match and collect the Region 3 trophy.

Senior outside hitter Kylie Buttars fueled the offense with 21 kills and three aces while also providing 11 digs and taking a team-high 27 serve-receives. Senior opposite Hadyn Smith added 19 kills and sophomore outside hitter Sienna Kuresa had 10 kills with 14 digs and 15 serve-receives.

Junior libero Estelle Slaney was the team digs leader with 20 and also had seven assists and 13 serve-receives. Senior setter Lily Grant dug 15 times and dished out 40 assists.

Oct. 15: Skyridge 3, Skyline 2

It was a back-and-forth match against the Eagles at home to conclude regular-season action. The visitors surprised the home squad with a 25-20 win in the first set, but the Falcons responded to take the next two 25-21, 25-10.

The hard-fought fourth set went Skyline’s way 25-23, but Skyridge closed out the match with a 15-8 score in the tiebreaker fifth game.

Buttars again led the attack with 17 kills and three aces plus 12 digs and 47 serve-receives. Smith contributed 14 kills and four block-assists while Kuresa added 14 kills with 11 digs and 15 serve-receives. Senior middle blocker Lily Lundberg had one solo block and five block-assists.

Slaney tallied a team-high 24 digs plus 15 serve-receives. Grant served four aces and made 43 assists. Junior hitter Anzlee Holt had 10 digs.

After leading the state rankings for most of the season, Skyridge earned the No. 1 spot in the final 6A RPI rankings and enters the playoffs as the overwhelming favorite to win the championship.

The Falcons are playing in the 6A state tournament Oct. 29-30 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center. Check next week’s issue of the Lehi Free Press for a roundup of all the playoff action.

