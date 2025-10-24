Pioneer girls volleyball prepped for playoffs

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi girls volleyball team never got a victory in the state’s toughest region but continued to improve throughout the schedule and finished the regular season with an 11-12 overall record.

Oct. 9: Corner Canyon 3, Lehi 0

The Chargers earned the sweep 25-22, 25-14, 25-17 in Draper. “This match had some good elements to it,” said Coach Alise Bowles. “We had different kids playing in some positions as they have worked hard to earn those shots.

“We played the Chargers really well in the first set and our third set,” she continued. “We are very proud of our girls and their efforts. We have a saying in our gym ‘Get 1% better each day’ and our girls have done that.”

Sophomore outside hitter Aliya Shewell paced the effort with 11 kills and six aces plus team highs in digs with eight and serve-receives with 15.

Senior outside hitter Annika LeBaron added five kills and 11 serve-receives. Sophomore middle blocker Peyton Smith had three block-assists.

Senior setter Savannah Morehead contributed 17 assists while senior defensive specialist Elyse Wakumoto and sophomore libero Aftyn Hurst took 11 serve-receives apiece.

Oct. 13: Lehi 3, Cottonwood 0

The Pioneers made quick work of the visiting Colts at home in a non-league contest 25-13, 25-11, 25-15. Shewell scored with nine kills and six aces and also led in digs with six and serve-receives with eight.

LeBaron made six kills with four aces and senior middle blocker Brooklyn Toone added six kills with three aces and two block-assists. Smith and junior right side Leilani Uluilakepa each posted five kills with two block-assists.

Morehead served three aces to go with 19 assists and senior setter Brighton Lamb contributed 10 assists. Senior libero Kacie Ingersoll took seven serve-receives and senior libero Paige Wakumoto got six.

“Senior Night was special,” Bowles said. “I’m so grateful for Cottonwood to come out and play us so late in the season. All our seniors were able to get some court time and opportunities, which was great for those kids and for their families.”

Oct. 14: Skyridge 3, Lehi 1

The Falcons came in hot for this final league game and won the first set 25-16. However, the Pioneers competed well in the second game to fall just four points short and won the third set with extra effort 26-24. Skyridge closed out the match 25-11 to get the win and the region title.

Shewell tallied 10 kills, three aces and 19 serve-receives. LeBaron made seven kills with three aces while Toone had six kills with four combined blocks.

The Wakumoto sisters had productive nights, with Elyse recording 22 digs and 20 serve-receives while Paige made 12 digs and 13 serve-receives. Morehead added 12 digs plus 23 assists and Hurst took 18 serve-receives.

“This match was so much fun for us to play,” Bowles said. “It was electric as our sophomore team swept them, securing their perfect season 25-0. JV had just reversed-swept Skyridge in a controversial, high-energy game as well.

“The girls were feeling ready to leave it all out on the court one last time at home. We played them well in the first set as we settled into the rhythm and calmed the jitters.

“In the second set we had the lead all the way up until 16-16 when Skyridge took their first lead,” the coach went on. “To come back in the third set to take it is something these girls have worked hard and prepared for to dig deep and push themselves past their limits and be their best selves.

“Ultimately we would lose in the fourth set and Skyridge would secure their region title, but my girls were successful in what they set out to do this night: leave it all on the court with no regrets,” Bowles said.

Despite the struggles in Region 3, Lehi received the No. 10 seed in the final 6A RPI rankings, which reflects the challenging schedule the team navigated this year.

The Pioneers are playing in the 6A state tournament Oct. 29-30 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center. Check next week’s issue of the Lehi Free Press for a roundup of all the playoff action.