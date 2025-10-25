Chick-fil-A Citizen of the Month: Kevin Barnes gives back to the community he loves

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Kevin Barnes has resided in American Fork City for more than four and a half decades. He has dedicated most of that time to serving the community he holds dear.

Barnes and his wife, Donna, were both raised in Bountiful, Utah. Barnes was acquainted with both Donna’s older sister and brother in junior high and high school; however, they did not meet until after Barnes returned from his missionary service for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We finally met in the spring of 1974, and we were married the following January,” said Barnes.

Barnes and Donna moved to Provo after they were married so that he could continue his education at Brigham Young University. After his graduation, they moved to American Fork in June of 1979 and have never left.

“We moved to American Fork literally because it was between Provo and Salt Lake anticipating we would eventually work in either or both areas. We have loved living in American Fork and plan on being here forever,” said Barnes.

Barnes and Donna have six children who grew up in American Fork. They enjoy being the grandparents of 20 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. “Donna truly has enjoyed being a mother and raising our six children, and we both now enjoy being the grandparents of 20 grandkids and one great-granddaughter,” said Barnes.

The powerful connections they share within the community are why Barnes will always call American Fork City home. “It is such a wonderful community,” said Barnes.

“An incident that shows what a great community this is took place in 2007 after our son, Nathan, was killed while serving in the army in Iraq. A neighbor and good friend arranged for a special tribute after the funeral that we were not aware of. The funeral was held in the Alpine Tabernacle on State Street,” said Barnes.

“The journey from the tabernacle to our cemetery is close to one mile. This neighbor invited Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts to attend and stand guard as we made the drive. Over 2,000 boys and leaders participated. They came from many different cities, including as far away as St. George. This was especially meaningful for all those involved in any way.

“The second part of this took place a short time later, a different neighbor was visiting with someone from another city and the comment was made by this person that he wished ‘his city’ would have done something similar for a service member who had also been killed. This neighbor let the other person know that it was not ‘the city’ that had done this but a good group of friends and neighbors,” said Barnes. “This is what makes American Fork a special place.”

Barnes served as a member of the American Fork City Council for eight years from 2016 to 2023. He has also served as a member of various city committees. Currently, he serves on the cemetery committee, where he helps plan both the Memorial Day and Veterans’ Day programs for American Fork.

Barnes ran for city council for the sole purpose of serving the residents of American Fork. “I only ran so I could serve, and I served for eight years, so in that sense, I was successful,” stated Barnes in 2023.

Barnes has always believed in the importance of serving others and giving back to the community. “Community service is important in helping to make our community a better place to live,” said Barnes. “This service can be made in different ways and activities, and each of them is important to the quality of life available in our community.

“It has been said that service is the rent we pay for living on this earth. This truly is a good concept. The entire state of Utah is known for service, and it is definitely one of the things that make American Fork a special community,” added Barnes.

Engaging in community service is beneficial for those who serve and for the community. Service can foster empathy, civic responsibility, and build stronger communities.

“It is involvement by so many that makes a great community,” said Barnes.

Barnes encourages everyone to get involved in the American Fork community.

“People can get involved by speaking with a neighbor or friend who is involved, by contacting American Fork City, or by contacting the school or other organization you have an interest in. Involvement can include serving on a city committee, such as the Planning Commission, the Beautification Committee, or participating in one of the other committees for the city,” said Barnes.

“There are many ways to serve, such as in a school, helping with a youth sports program, or various other ways, including serving in your church, with a political party, or as a volunteer in a reading program through the library. There are many options.

“It is also important to help neighbors with any of the little projects that are being done. The important point is just letting others know that you want to be involved,” concluded Barnes. “It is the involvement by so many that builds a great community.”

In honor of Barnes’ dedication to community service, Chick-fil-A in American Fork has graciously provided a celebratory meal for the Barnes family.