LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

BROOKLYN TOONE

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Girls Volleyball

POSITION: MIddle Blocker

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Brooklyn Toone was voted team captain by her teammates this season for her leadership, ability to communicate with others, and team culture. She has 37 total blocks on the season. For her senior night she had six kills on nine attempts with no errors, hitting .667, along with three aces and two total blocks. In a 5-set game against American Fork, she hit .176 and had three solo blocks and two digs. She works a part-time job in addition to her athletics and rigorous academics, where she maintains a 3.98 GPA. She was also chosen as culinary student of the month for her Prostart class.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Brooklyn is the kind of student athlete you wish to have in your gym. She gives her all even when she isn’t 100%. She has been a glue player for this team, our emotional anchor and towing the line to keep the culture of the team positive. She is a person that my kids can look up to and emulate. She loves and leads in ways that reach each type of personality on the team. She is so loved by her teammates and has made a lasting impact on this program. She has high ambitions and lofty goals for herself after high school. I couldn’t be more proud of who she is as a person. Becoming a good volleyball player was just the cherry on top. Proud of you Brooklyn. – Coach Alise Bowles

Advertisement

Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.