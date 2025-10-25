SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

KEIRA BASSETT

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Girls Volleyball

POSITION: Setter

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Keira earned an Academic All-State award for Volleyball with her 4.0 GPA. She is a Region 3 champion with her team and has committed to play at the next level at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington. She also represented her program in the Homecoming Royalty Pageant and sang the National Anthem at one of the home games.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Keira is an amazing volleyball player and an amazing person. She is a great teammate and is always looking for opportunities to serve those around her. She helps cultivate a culture of inclusivity and kindness in our gym as well as competitiveness and intensity. Both sides are needed in sports, and she balances them so well! She always steps up when asked and brings her all to practice and games. Not only is she a great athlete but she’s an amazing singer and musician as well. I’m grateful to be her coach!

– Coach Tayler Hifo

