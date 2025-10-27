Falcon football starts playoffs near the top

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The No. 2-seeded Skyridge football team gets their campaign for the state championship started this Friday, when they will host No. 15 Copper Hills (3-7) at 4 p.m. in the second round of the 6A tournament.

Like most teams, the Falcons are a little banged up heading into the postseason, but the bye week helped and they’re unlikely to need all of their top players to beat the Grizzlies, so may be able to provide further rest to those that need it.

One question mark is senior quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne, who left the American Fork game in the third quarter and did not return. His status for this week’s contest is unknown at this point.

If he’s not able to go, the team will feel his absence more keenly at running back since he’s been the team’s leading rusher this season, with 98 carries for 618 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Senior running back Lincoln Tahi was also dinged up that night. He’s right behind Sweetwyne in the ground game stats, with 114 carries for 545 yards and seven touchdowns. No other Skyridge back has more than 12 carries, although three others have scored rushing touchdowns.

However, all is not lost if neither of them can play. Sophomore quarterback Jagger Fountaine did a creditable job taking over for Sweetwyne in the AF game and his passing efficiency is virtually identical to Sweetwyne’s.

Even more important, he has a deep and accomplished cadre of receivers to target if the Falcons have to lean more on the passing game. The team has used 15 receivers in varsity matchups this year, and 11 of them have scored touchdowns.

At the top of the list in terms of scoring is senior wide receiver Hunter Sheffield, who has 31 catches for 441 yards and five touchdowns. With four scores apiece, next in line are senior receiver Omarian Sanders with 13 receptions for 288 yards and senior wide receiver Bronson “Diesel” Hunter.

Senior wide receiver Talmage Oswald is tops in yardage, with 30 catches for 500 yards and three touchdowns. Tahi was also a key target in the pass game with 52 receptions for 413 yards and three scores. Other reliable options included seniors Adam Warren (401 yards) and Davis Fyans (302 yards).

Senior linebacker Griffin Kunz leads the defensive unit by a mile with 22 solo of 71 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks among 10 for a loss and. He also posted three hurries, an interception, a pass deflection and a fumble recovery.

Other top senior defenders include safety Briggs Parker (32 tackles, 3 picks, 7 deflections), defensive back Braylon Sidwell (20 solo of 28 tackles, 4 deflections), linebacker Easton Simmons (35 tackles, 6 hurries, 4 deflections), defensive end Harvie Moeai (33 tackles, 5 hurries, 4 deflections), and linebacker Suka Finau (39 tackles, 3 deflections).

With a victory, Skyridge faces the winner of No. 7 American Fork (6-4) and No. 10 Lehi (6-4) in the quarterfinals on Nov. 7 at home. The kickoff will be at 6 p.m. unless the schools agree to change it. The Falcons defeated both the Cavemen and Pioneers in Region 3 play.