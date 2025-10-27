Pioneer football a dangerous opponent entering playoffs

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School football team drew the No. 10 seed in the final 6A RPI rankings, but this placement doesn’t truly reflect the season the Pioneers have had.

A 6-4 record doesn’t sound too impressive, until you consider that all of these losses were to teams ranked in the state top five, and only one of them was a blowout – to No. 1 Corner Canyon.

The other three losses were by a combined seven points, or a single touchdown. Lehi fell to No. 4 Mountain Ridge by two points back in August, then No. 2 Skyridge got by with a 4-point win in mid-September. No. 5 Herriman needed a blocked field goal to win their contest by one point.

The Pioneers still finished a solid third in the state’s toughest region, dealing the Cavemen and the Knights the worst setbacks of their seasons prior to the tough night against the Chargers, when they lost their starting quarterback and secondary leader in the second period.

Most teams are dealing with significant injuries at this point in the season. The good news for Lehi is that the bye week will most likely result in both key players being available for Friday’s repeat visit to American Fork (6-4) in the second round of the state tournament. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

If Lehi wins, the team will advance to play either No. 2 Skyridge (7-2) or No. 15 Copper Hils (3-7) in the quarterfinals on Nov. 7 at the home of the higher seed. The default start time for this contest is 6 p.m. unless the teams agree to change it.

It’s unfortunate that Region 3 teams must face each other again so early in the playoffs but the Pioneers have proven they can compete with those teams and just need to execute some fine details to give themselves a chance to advance.

Senior quarterback Wyatt Bingham took over the signal-calling duties in the second half against the Mustangs and has given Lehi a different look with his style of play. He rallied the team from behind for the overwhelming win at Lone Peak and has shown great leadership qualities.

He has demonstrated the ability to both run and pass. He has completed a solid 62 percent of his attempts with an 11-yard average and has only one pick in 92 tries. Perhaps more importantly, he has shown that he can leverage Lehi’s Division I talent, starting with the offensive line.

Behind that impressive group, it’s no secret to anyone that senior running back Devaughn Eka has carried the lion’s share of the offensive load for the Pioneers this season. He has rushed 133 times for 1,028 yards and 13 touchdowns, with six games of more than 100 yards gained on the ground.

He’s also been a primary receiver, with 26 catches for 304 yards and four more scores. His cousin, senior wide receiver Legend Glasker, has been the top toss target with 35 receptions for 600 yards and seven touchdowns. Glasker also has 202 ground yards and two more scores that way.

Although availability of the other members of the pass-catching corps has varied from game to game with some injuries, Lehi has used 12 other receivers besides Eka and Glasker and half of those have scored touchdowns.

The top additional targets include junior wide receiver Cam Wren (23 catches, 312 yards, 3 TDs), senior tight end Bryton Niu (19 catches, 183 yards, 1 TD) and senior wide receiver Jaxton Laddimore (19 catches, 142 yards).

On the other side of the ball, the Lehi defensive cadre has been a key to the team’s success all season. The group has registered 40 tackles for loss including 15 sacks, 55 hurries, 14 interceptions, 49 pass deflections, two fumbles recovered and two fumbles caused.

Leading the group is senior linebacker Vince Evans, with 33 solo of 102 total tackles including seven for a loss and 3.5 sacks, plus six hurries, four picks and three deflections.

Senior defensive back Trey Fabrizio has also had an outstanding season, with 33 solo and 55 combined tackles, four interceptions, 14 deflections and two blocked field goals.

Other top contributors include junior linebacker Brody Downs (82 tackles), senior defensive lineman Briggs Love (47 tackles), senior defensive end Penisimani Takitaki (42 tackles including 3.5 sacks, 18 hurries) and junior linebacker Colt Kelley (42 tackles).

The special teams unit has been reliable as well. Senior kicker Bode Hammond has converted 37 of his 38 PAT attempts and 9-of-12 field goals with a long of 56 yards for 64 total points. The Pioneers racked up 584 yards in kick returns and also blocked two field-goal attempts.

If they play to their potential, Lehi has a genuine shot to reach Rice-Eccles once again.