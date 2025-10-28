Utah County Clerk’s ballot instructions cause voter confusion

Matt Hemmert | Lehi Free Press

Many Utah County voters expressed concern and confusion about the voter information and instructions they received from the Utah County Clerk’s office regarding the general election ballot.

The voting instructions included a warning that voters must include the last four digits of a valid Utah driver’s license, state identification card, or Social Security number, or risk “your ballot not being counted.” However, ballot envelopes do not designate a place for a voter to provide that information.

On October 20, the Utah County Clerk issued a clarification that only a signature is required for a ballot to be returned and that voter instructions align with a new Utah voter ID law that isn’t yet in effect. County clerk Aaron Davidson explained that the county included a place for identification numbers on the primary ballot, but that Davidson didn’t like it and omitted it from general election ballots. Rather than reprinting voter instructions, he continued, he decided to send incorrect ballot information and answer questions afterward.

What is required on my ballot envelope?

After sealing your ballot in the return envelope, your signature in the designated space on the envelope is all that is required to return your ballot.

How do I submit my ballot?

Advertisement

You can submit your ballot envelope in multiple ways.

Through the U.S. Postal Service with no postage required. Please note, however, that a ballot must be received by the Utah County Clerk’s office no later than 8 p.m. on November 4, regardless of when you place it in the mail.

by the Utah County Clerk’s office no later than 8 p.m. on November 4, regardless of when you place it in the mail. By dropping it off at the designated ballot drop box no later than 8 p.m. on November 4. Lehi’s drop box is located on the south side of the Lehi Public Safety Building (120 N 100 E, Lehi). Other drop box locations can be found on the Utah County Elections Division’s website.

Can I vote in person if I want to?

Yes, you can vote in person.