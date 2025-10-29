Connect with us

Arts & Culture

Lehi Cares Coalition brings middle schoolers together for Day of the Dead celebration

Arts & Culture

Stained-Glass exhibit returns to Lehi after tour

Arts & Culture

Local family-friendly Halloween events through Oct. 31

Arts & Culture

Sourdough expert visits Barnes & Noble in American Fork

Arts & Culture

Lehi Arts Council presents the thrilling and iconic whodunit, “The Mousetrap”

Arts & Culture

AFHS Marching Band surprises local businesses

Arts & Culture

Garden of Quilts returns to Thanksgiving Point this weekend

Arts & Culture

Sentinel Theatre’s charming “Bright Star” not to be missed

Arts & Culture

The Ruth’s “Something Rotten!” an uproarious charm

Arts & Culture

Lehi City transforms traffic boxes into artistic displays

Arts & Culture

Lehi Cares Coalition brings middle schoolers together for Day of the Dead celebration

Published

7 hours ago

on

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Join the Lehi Cares Coalition, in partnership with Lehi High School’s Latinos in Action and Student Council, for a special Day of the Dead event designed to bring together junior high and middle school students in Lehi for a safe, fun, and memorable evening. Guests can look forward to games such as Nine Square, Musical Chairs, Sharks and Minnows, and Flag Tag. Additional fun activities include Mario Kart/Mario Party, bingo, face painting, and a pumpkin and skull coloring contest. There will be a cookie decorating competition and the opportunity to enjoy the movie Coco. There will also be free pizza, nachos, cookies, and drinks for all students.

“According to data, many middle school students report feeling disconnected, which often leads to a lower sense of belonging and a lack of commitment to school. Unlike high school, middle schoolers have fewer opportunities outside of sports to connect with peers,” said Marieke Swink, Lehi Cares Coalition Coordinator. “This activity was created by high school students with the specific goal of giving middle school students a fun, safe space to build friendships and connect.  It also allows the High School students to serve their community and apply the leadership skills they have learned.”

This event provides an excellent opportunity for students to build friendships and connect with their peers in a supportive, friendly environment. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the Day of the Dead with the community and support the meaningful work of the CARES Coalition and its volunteers.

“No costumes are necessary. There will be at least 10 adult chaperones from Lehi Cares volunteers, Lehi High School, and Skyridge High School,” said Swink. “Come join us for a night full of fun and games.”

Day of the Dead Party

Saturday, Nov. 1, 6:00–8:00 PM at Lehi Legacy Center

Advertisement

Games and free food

Middle/Junior high school student ID required for entry

Additional information can be found at https://www.lehi-ut.gov/event/lehi-cares-day-of-dead-event/

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *