Lehi Cares Coalition brings middle schoolers together for Day of the Dead celebration

Join the Lehi Cares Coalition, in partnership with Lehi High School’s Latinos in Action and Student Council, for a special Day of the Dead event designed to bring together junior high and middle school students in Lehi for a safe, fun, and memorable evening. Guests can look forward to games such as Nine Square, Musical Chairs, Sharks and Minnows, and Flag Tag. Additional fun activities include Mario Kart/Mario Party, bingo, face painting, and a pumpkin and skull coloring contest. There will be a cookie decorating competition and the opportunity to enjoy the movie Coco. There will also be free pizza, nachos, cookies, and drinks for all students.

“According to data, many middle school students report feeling disconnected, which often leads to a lower sense of belonging and a lack of commitment to school. Unlike high school, middle schoolers have fewer opportunities outside of sports to connect with peers,” said Marieke Swink, Lehi Cares Coalition Coordinator. “This activity was created by high school students with the specific goal of giving middle school students a fun, safe space to build friendships and connect. It also allows the High School students to serve their community and apply the leadership skills they have learned.”

This event provides an excellent opportunity for students to build friendships and connect with their peers in a supportive, friendly environment. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the Day of the Dead with the community and support the meaningful work of the CARES Coalition and its volunteers.

“No costumes are necessary. There will be at least 10 adult chaperones from Lehi Cares volunteers, Lehi High School, and Skyridge High School,” said Swink. “Come join us for a night full of fun and games.”

Day of the Dead Party

Saturday, Nov. 1, 6:00–8:00 PM at Lehi Legacy Center

Games and free food

Middle/Junior high school student ID required for entry

Additional information can be found at https://www.lehi-ut.gov/event/lehi-cares-day-of-dead-event/