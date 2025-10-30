Halloween: Frightfully fun and safely done

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

As porch lights flicker on and pumpkins glow across Utah County, Halloween casts its familiar spell. Children pull on costumes, neighbors open their doors, and the air fills with laughter, sugar, and just a hint of fear.

For many, that tiny dose of fear is precisely what makes Halloween so thrilling. Psychologists explain that our love of spooky fun runs deeper than haunted houses and ghost stories — it’s rooted in how our brains process fear itself. When people experience fright in a safe, controlled way, the body releases adrenaline and dopamine, the same chemicals that create excitement. This “safe fear” helps both children and adults practice courage, empathy, and problem-solving. From corn mazes to costume contests, Halloween offers a shared sense of adventure — a way to flirt with the dark while still feeling secure.

But even the safest scares can come with a few hidden hazards. Each October, emergency rooms and animal clinics see the same pattern of Halloween-night mishaps — and most of them are entirely preventable. Loose extension cords, fog machine cables, and inflatable decorations can trip even the most careful trick-or-treaters. A few minutes spent taping down cords or lighting walkways can make a big difference. Likewise, open flames from jack-o’-lanterns can quickly ignite costumes or porch décor, so swapping in LED candles or glow sticks keeps the mood spooky without the sparks.

Halloween can also be tough on our four-legged friends. The constant doorbell rings and sudden appearances of masked visitors can send pets into panic. Many animal emergencies happen when dogs or cats bolt through open doors or sneak treats from dropped candy piles. Keeping them in a quiet room for the evening helps them feel safe — and protects trick-or-treaters, too.

And while kids focus on costumes and candy, parents should be thinking about the weather. Temperatures in the Lehi and American Fork area often drop quickly after sunset. A few thin layers under a costume can keep children warm without making them bulky or hard to see. Parents might also want to do a quick costume safety check: make sure shoes fit well, fabrics don’t drag, and masks don’t limit visibility.

Even the details meant to add to the fun can cause trouble if handled carelessly. Face paints and adhesives can irritate skin, especially for younger children. Experts suggest testing makeup a day early, avoiding shared applicators, and washing everything off before bed. And while the age-old tradition of checking candy may feel unnecessary to some, it’s still a good opportunity to look for unwrapped treats or allergens — and maybe sneak a piece or two in the process.

The beauty of Halloween lies in its balance between fun and fear. Our bodies respond to fright with racing hearts and quick breaths, but once the perceived danger passes, the result is a rush of relief and laughter. That mix of tension and release can even lift mood, helping us feel stronger and more resilient. It’s the same chemistry that draws people to roller coasters, scary movies, or haunted houses — a thrill that ends safely in laughter.

For many Utah County families, the joy of Halloween comes from sharing those moments. Parents walk children from porch to porch, friends link arms through corn mazes, and neighbors trade candy and compliments. Fear becomes a kind of bonding — a shared story that connects us long after the decorations come down. Being scared together builds community; it reminds us that even when the night feels dark, we face it side by side.

Safety doesn’t have to dim that magic. A little awareness — clear walkways, calm pets, steady lights, and warm layers — keeps the evening joyful from the first knock to the final handful of candy. Halloween’s greatest trick is that it lets us dance with danger without ever really being in it. So go ahead, embrace the thrill — keep an eye on the cords, the candles, and the candy.

Because the best scares come from the stories we tell, not the ones we end up living.