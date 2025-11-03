Falcon girls volleyball advances to state final

Connect with us

Published

33 minutes ago

on

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The No. 1 Skyridge girls volleyball team eliminated three straight opponents in the 6A state tournament to earn a spot in the championship match.

Oct. 29: Skyridge 3, #17 Westlake 0

The Falcons made quick work of the Thunder, sweeping 25-8, 25-8, 25-14. Senior outside hitter Kylie Buttars led the way with 17 kills, eight digs and 12 serve-receives while senior opposite Hadyn Smith made 15 kills and sophomore outside hitter Sienna Kuresa added nine kills with 12 serve-receives.

Senior middle blocker Lily Lundberg had one solo block and three block-assists. Junior libero Estelle Slaney led the team in digs with 13 and also had six assists. Senior setter Lily Grant contributed nine digs and 36 assists.

Oct. 29: Skyridge 3, #8 Herriman 0

The Mustangs put up a bit more resistance, but the Falcons still swept through their quarterfinal match 25-12, 25-18, 25-14. Buttars sparked the attack with 14 kills, five solo blocks and 21 serve-receives.

Smith posted 12 kills with four combined blocks and Kuresa made four kills in the effort. Sophomore middle blocker Lucy Meck added three block-assists. Slaney served four aces and took 10 serve-receives while Grant tallied 28 assists.

Oct. 30: Skyridge 3, #5 Syracuse 1

The Falcons won the first two sets against the Titans 25-19, 25-19 but Syracuse responded to take the third game 25-16. The Titans fought hard in the fourth set too, but Skyridge prevailed 25-21 to secure the match and a ticket to the state final. Buttars posted 17 kills and two aces plus 35 serve-receives. Smith added 15 kills and Kuresa made nine kills with eight digs and 26 serve-receives. Slaney led the team in digs with 21 while Grant added 10 digs to 44 assists.

