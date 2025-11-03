Falcon girls volleyball battles hard but comes up short in state title match

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

The No. 1 Skyridge girls volleyball team secured a second-place finish for the silver trophy in a hard-fought match in the 6A state championship tournament on Thursday (Oct. 30) at the Utah Valley University UCCU Center, falling to No. 2 Corner Canyon in four sets.

The Falcons hit the court with purpose, matching the intensity of the Chargers from the start. The teams battled in a back-and-forth struggle, with Skyridge answering every run mounted by the Corner Canyon offense.

“We felt pretty good coming into this match. We were focusing on believing and we believed with our whole hearts tonight,” said senior outside hitter Kylie Buttars.

After falling behind two sets at 21-25 and 23-25, Skyridge staged a major comeback, dominating the third set 25-14. But the efforts of the Falcons fell short as the focused Chargers secured the fourth set 25-14 to win the state championship title.

“The energy was a little low in the first two sets, but I love that they fought back in the third set and dominated,” said Skyridge head Coach Tayler Hifo. “In the fourth set I feel like the girls were playing not to lose instead of playing to win. They played a little timidly in (that game).

“However, this team battled hard tonight, and I am proud of how they played to the end,” the coach said. “This is not the outcome we had wanted but I am pleased that they didn’t give up.”

“The highlight for me was making it to this game and playing with my teammates,” Buttars said. “I will not forget this experience or how hard we played tonight.” Buttars finished her prep career with 13 kills, two aces, 17 digs and 41 serve-receives in the final match.

Senior opposite Hadyn Smith contributed 12 kills, two aces and four combined blocks, while sophomore outside hitter Sienna Kuresa tallied 12 kills with 25 serve-receives. Sophomore middle blocker Lucy Meck added five kills, one solo block and five block-assists.

Junior libero Estelle Slaney provided a team-high 18 digs to go with 10 serve-receives. Senior setter Lily Grant passed for 40 assists and made three block-assists as well.

The Falcons have showcased leadership on and off the court throughout the season.

“The team this year is senior-heavy with a lot of great leadership,” said Hifo. “They have a lot of love for each other and it has been a fun season because of how well they played together and played for each other. It has been enjoyable for me watching them grow this season.”

Hifo previously served two years as an assistant coach at Skyridge before assuming the head coaching position this year.

“I love these girls and it has been a pleasure serving as their head coach this year. Being able to grow with them and watch them lead has been such a learning experience. I will miss the seniors, I love them,” said Hifo.

“I am so proud of our team. I feel like we have come so far and have really worked hard together. We trust in each other so much and I’m so proud of the success of this season,” said Buttars.

“I am so grateful for my experience at Skyridge and for the coaches and my team that have been a part of this positive growth,” she went on. “I love Skyridge and am blessed to be a part of this family.”

“These girls trust in each other; they are a close-knit team and that was our strength this year. We have a lot of big hitters, but we tried this season to focus on the team as a whole and trust each other both on and off the court,” said Hifo.