Pioneer girls volleyball wins final match

The Lehi girls volleyball team was awarded the No. 10 seed in the 6A state volleyball tournament and got a bye in the first round. The Pioneers lost their second-round match at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.

However, Lehi got to finish the year with a victory in consolation play. Under a new formula this season, there was only one round of consolation matches in a best-of-three format. The Pioneers achieved a 12-13 overall record.

Oct. 29: #7 American Fork 3, Lehi 1

The Pioneers had to start the playoffs against another Region 3 team. Set 1 was just a grind back and forth. Lehi’s biggest lead was 18-14 and Coach Alise Bowles said the outcome of the match truly came down to who could make fewer errors.

The teams were all tied up at every point from 20 to 26. Despite some heroic efforts from sophomore outside hitter Aliya Shewell and others to keep the game going, a service error and Caveman kill allowed American Fork to pull out the extra-points nail-biter 28-26.

Set 2 started out rough for the Pioneers and they quickly fell behind the Cavemen 10-3 as they struggled at the service line.

Shewell rallied her team once again and Lehi slowly worked its way back into the contest with service help from junior right side Leilani Uluilakepa and senior defensive specialist Elyse Wakumototo. Eventually the teams were knotted at 21-all.

Senior setter Savannah Morehead delivered a great serve and ultimately got two digs and an assist in the subsequent rally, which ended with a kill from senior outside hitter Annika LeBaron assisted by Shewell to close out the game 25-21.

American Fork responded with an 8-1 start in Set 3 and went on to win the final two games 25-14, 25-16. The Pioneers never gave up but Bowles summarized, “AF came to play and we just came up short with our serving and passing.”

Elyse Wakumoto had a very productive match, leading the team with two service aces, 23 digs and 31 serve-receives. Shewell was tops in kills with 10 and also had 10 serve-receives.

Senior middle blocker Brooklyn Toone added six kills with three solo blocks and one block-assist. LeBaron had six kills as well and Morehead contributed 13 digs and 24 assists.

Oct. 29: Lehi 2, #15 Layton 1

This match started much like the previous one. “Our passing game was fine, we just couldn’t find a rhythm from the service line or attacking,” Bowles said. “Our middles were the only positive hitters that first set and only had 10 attempts combined.

“Near the end of Set 1 we finally found some rhythm from the service line, keeping the ball in the court and being aggressive,” the coach continued. Sophomore libero Aftyn Hurst and Elyse Wakumoto brought some life to the team, but the Lancers won the round 26-24.

Set 2 began with a few errors but included several serving runs later on, keyed by LeBaron, Hurst and Elyse Wakumoto. “When we are assertive from the service line, we get teams into situations that they aren’t able to run their offense and we get an easy ball back to run ours,” Bowles said.

“We hit .409 as a team this set. It was so nice to see the girls finally settle in being at UVU for State.” Shewell led the attack with seven kills this game alone and the Pioneers secured the win 25-14.

“Going into the third set, we were calm and collected in what we wanted to do, and we went and did it,” the coach said. “We truly were ‘HORNS UP’ which is our culture and motto for our team. We truly had a ‘next ball’ mentality. We hit a staggering .500 and had four aces.”

Morehead dished out nine assists in the final game and Lehi won it 25-11 to secure the match and finish the year on a positive note. The team registered 32 kills and 11 aces in the short-form effort.

Shewell tallied 14 kills herself with three aces while LeBaron had five kills and freshman hitter Laken Bell added four. Sophomore middle blocker Peyton Smith posted five kills with two solo blocks.

Elyse Wakumoto served three aces and took 13 serve-receives. Senior libero Paige Wakumoto was the digs leader with 10 and was also first in serve-receives with 14. Morehead dished out 28 assists.

“This truly was a great way to end the season,” Bowles said. “I’m glad my girls worked hard to go straight to UVU for the first time in six years. The seniors got to end their senior year down on the big floor.

“I do wish the UHSAA would have had the full consolation bracket play out as I think we really could have finished and placed this year,” the coach added. “We are excited for the future for this young team and are proud of the finish we put up this year.”