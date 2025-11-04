Breaking News: Binns elected Lehi Mayor

Harrison wins city council seat, last council seat too close to call

By Matt Hemmert

Lehi Free Press

With the second release of preliminary election results at 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, November 4, Lehi voters chose a change in leadership. Paul Binns, a local insurance agency owner, will be Lehi’s next Mayor. He garnered 52.07% of the votes, against Paige Albrecht’s 47.93%. However, Albrecht will retain her current City Council seat for the next two years.

In the race for Lehi City Council, James Harrison earned 26.42% of the votes, but with the margin between Emily Lockhart and Rachel Freeman at a mere 39 votes in favor of Lockhart, that seat is too close to call at this time.

Longtime educator Diane Knight will take the Aspen Peaks School Board Seat 1, and Seat 3 was won by Nicki Brammer, Seat 4 for Amber Bonner, Seat 5 for Jason Hart, Seat 6 for Jeanne-Marie Burrows, and Seat 7 for Jason Theler.

Seat 2 is too close to call with Steve Sparti holding a single-vote lead over current Alpine School District board member Stacy Bateman.

Final election tallies will be released by the Utah County Clerk’s office within two weeks.