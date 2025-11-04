BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary Election Results, Binns leads Albrecht in Mayor race  

By Matt Hemmert/Lehi Free Press

The campaigning is over, and ballots are now in the hands of the County Clerk’s office as Lehi waits to see who will be the city’s next mayor, the city’s two newest city council members, and who will represent the public on the newly-formed Alpine Peaks School Board.

The County Clerk has released preliminary election results as of 8:15 p.m.

Lehi Mayor. Paige Albrecht has 48.05% and Paul Binns has 51.95%, about 300 votes separate the two. Statistically, it will be difficult for Albrecht to pull off a win.

Lehi City Council (2 seats). Emily Lockhart has 25.30%, James Harrison has 26.32%, Rachel Freeman has 24.84%, and Jared Peterson has 23.54%. These races are too close to call at this time.

Aspen Peaks School Board. Seat 1: Diane Knight has 52.03% and Megan Mullins has 47.97%. Seat 2 (representing Lehi): Stacy Bateman has 49.63% and Steve Sparti has 50.37%. Seat 3: Nicki Brammer has 54.96% and Mary Thomas has 45.04%. Seat 4: Amber Bonner has 59.14% and Wendi Jensen has 40.86%. Seat 5: Jason Hart has 51.86% and Mindy Quist has 48.14%. Seat 6: Jeanne-Marie Burrows has 51.84% and Tyler Bahr has 48.16%. Seat 7: Jason Theler has 56.93% and Stephanie Jones has 43.07%.

The Lehi Free Press will provide updated results as they are made available.