Tabitha’s Way seeks support amid holiday season and SNAP cuts

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Wendy Osborne has seen countless lives changed through Tabitha’s Way. Since she founded the organization 15 years ago, she has been on the front lines of fighting food insecurity in Utah. However, amid funding cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), reliance on organizations like Tabitha’s Way is on the rise. To help, they are seeking volunteers and donations from the community.

“I know our community is full of people who care. When people understand the problem, they are going to act,” Osborne shared.

The holidays are always a busy time for Tabitha’s Way. The disciple Tabitha in the biblical Book of Acts inspired Osborne to do her part to help fight food insecurity. With three food pantries in Spanish Fork, Pleasant Grove and Saratoga Springs, volunteers and donations are always needed.

During the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, Tabitha’s Way provides special meal baskets to families and individuals facing food insecurity. Turkey baskets include all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal — turkey, rolls, pie, mashed potatoes and other side dishes. The Christmas baskets include similar items. Each holiday season, Tabitha’s Way provides around 3500 baskets. Each box costs about $30, so monetary and food donations are currently being gathered to meet the need.

This holiday season comes with additional challenges for many. With the recent government shutdowns and various funding cuts, SNAP has been one of the programs hit the hardest. Although President Donald Trump has said that some SNAP benefits will return, most families’ support will be cut in half.

“We’re seeing a lot more families coming into our food pantry, which of course happens during the holiday season,” Osborne said. “With the situation with SNAP going on, we aren’t sure how that is going to play out. We are preparing for the need to serve more families. We’ve already seen an uptick.”

Since starting Tabitha’s Way, Osborne has seen how food insecurity can harm communities and individuals. With more families needing benefits, she believes understanding is key to solving the problem.

“I actually think a lot of people don’t understand why [food insecurity] exists in our community,” Osborne commented.

In a recent study done by Tabitha’s Way, it was revealed that many people using the food pantry spend 50% or more of their income on housing. When that is the case, unexpected circumstances, such as a car breaking down or a medical emergency, can be financially devastating.

Osborne added, “That’s when families end up in our food pantries. First and foremost, I hope people understand that the majority of people we serve are our hardworking neighbors. They are just going through temporary tough times.”

Furthermore, the largest population that Tabitha’s Way serves is children. With 1 in every 5 children going hungry in Utah, Osborne believes the problem is often more prominent than people may believe.

“Children should not go without food,” Osborne declared. “Right now, what we are seeing is a lot of people who are afraid. We see people line up earlier for our food pantries or ask if we have enough food. We are doing everything we can to reassure them that food is here.”

For more information about receiving or donating food, visit www.tabithasway.org. Osborne also encouraged anyone interested in learning more about food insecurity to call a branch of Tabitha’s Way and schedule a free tour.