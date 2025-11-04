Traverse Mountain Elementary School evacuated due to gas leak

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press



Tuesday, Oct. 4, Lehi City issued an evacuation order for all residents and businesses within a 0.25-mile radius of a gas leak near Traverse Mountain Elementary School. All students were safely evacuated. The leak occurred after a construction crew struck a six-inch gas line while performing work in the area.



Lehi City emergency personnel arrived on scene to assist with evacuations. Students at Traverse Mountain Elementary were relocated to Eagle Summit Park, located at 5100 N 2600 W, Lehi, where parents could pick up their children.

“Enbridge Gas is remedying the incident and working to restore services. Those within the quarter-mile evacuation zone were asked to leave the area immediately. Residents just outside that radius were advised to exit their homes as a precaution and remain clear of the area until further notice,” stated Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City Communications Manager.

“Lehi City urges the public to avoid the school and surrounding streets until further notice. Follow all instructions from emergency personnel and stay tuned to official Lehi City communication channels for updates as more information becomes available,” said Livingston.