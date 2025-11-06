Local artist debuts powerful new single, “Villain”

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Rising independent artist, Alivia Hadfield of Lehi, is challenging genre boundaries with the release of her electrifying new single, “Villain,” available on all major platforms. Blending country pop storytelling with emotional vulnerability, the track offers a powerful, self-empowering anthem inspired by themes of personal resilience and growth.

Hadfield is a 21-year-old artist who delivers a fresh take on country pop, crafting songs that explore the journey of self-discovery and staying true to one’s authentic self. She co-wrote “Villain” in Nashville with Jason Blaine and Beji Cowart.

“For me, this song is about letting people think what they want and just keep going, even if you’re painted as the ‘villain’ in someone else’s story. I hope the song reminds people it’s okay not to be everyone’s cup of tea. Sometimes being the ‘villain’ means you finally stopped apologizing for being yourself,” said Hadfield.

“Villain” was a creative process that fostered a significant emotional resonance among the collaborating artists.

“I came into the session with the concept and title idea already in mind. I co-wrote Villain and we started the process by swapping stories and song ideas before zeroing in on this one. Once everyone felt the spark, we wrote the chorus within minutes—it just clicked,” said Hadfield. “That’s the magic of a great writer’s room: once the emotion hits, everything flows fast.”

“My brand has always been about being the girl next door, finally telling her side of the story—relatable, but with bite. Villain was born out of real experiences, mine and others’, and it explores how it feels to be misunderstood or blamed when you’re just trying to stand your ground,” added Hadfield.

Songwriting started as a creative challenge for Hadfield when her “older brother handed her a ukulele before leaving the state and said, ‘Learn two songs before I get back’” (she wrote several songs of her own by the time he returned). It has now blossomed into a lifelong pursuit. Hadfield has performed at local events and songwriter rounds and has opened for country artist Drew Baldridge.

Hadfield has always wanted to be a singer and a performer. “I’ve always loved the stage, storytelling and the connection that comes from performing. I’ve never really struggled with stage fright—the energy of a crowd fuels me. There’s nothing like singing something you wrote and seeing people connect with it in real time,” said Hadfield.

A high school performance for her classmates was the moment that Hadfield realized her passion for music, which had been evident since she began writing songs at a young age.

“I started writing songs when I was 11 years old, and my first real performance was in front of my Guitar 1 class at Skyridge High School. I sang a song I wrote called ‘Lighthouse’. It was the 20th song I’d written at the time. I’ve stopped keeping count since then, but that moment really sparked everything for me,” said Hadfield.

The true value of this experience lies not just in the finished pieces but in the profound lessons Hadfield has learned about her collaborative approach and concepts along the way.

“This release has taught me the power of planning and collaboration. For the first time, my team and I methodically mapped out every piece of content, reached out for support where needed, and built a world around the single,” said Hadfield. “Releasing it in October helped it land on Halloween playlists, which gave it a strong seasonal hook. There were both big wins and big lessons that I’ll carry into every release going forward.”

“Villain” was released on Oct. 10 and has seen significant success, with over 360,000 streams in the first three weeks.

According to Hadfield, “‘ Villain’ surpassed 360,000 streams, which is a huge milestone for an independent artist. Watching the numbers climb daily has been incredibly rewarding. We also sold out my debut release show, which was the perfect way to celebrate this first single. I’m confident we’ll hit 500,000 streams by the end of next month.”

Hadfield is absolutely thrilled by the overwhelming public interest in the release and is eager to keep the momentum moving with ongoing work.

“Consistency is everything. I’m continuing to post regularly, submit the track to more Spotify and YouTube playlists, and begin laying out plans for a summer tour to connect with listeners face-to-face,” said Hadfield.

She recommends active engagement and resilience to aspiring vocalists, lessons learned through endless hours of hard work on this release.

“Keep chipping away. Support other artists, stay humble, and remember that the first single or first win is just the beginning. Every small step adds up. Don’t wait for perfection—just keep creating, learning, and showing up,” said Hadfield.

Additional information about “Villain” and Hadfield can be found at https://www.aliviahadfield.com/.