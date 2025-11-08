Calvin Smith, an example of courage and faith

Donna Barnes | Lehi Free Press

There was not a dry eye in the congregation last week at the end of Calvin Smith’s farewell address before he leaves on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Calvin has been an inspirational young man for many years and continues to be a role model for those who know him.



Calvin’s story is not new. His long and difficult struggles have been shared in news stories for the last few years. He was diagnosed with cancer when he was nine. At that time, surgeons removed a large tumor from the left side of his brain, and he has had seven surgeries since. While speaking, Calvin unemotionally said that his condition was terminal.



In high school, mountain biking became his passion, and the Lehi area mountain biking community became his friends and support group. As a result of his surgeries, he has lost all movement in his right side and can’t see out of his right eye or move his right arm. He walks haltingly. He is very matter-of-fact when describing his journey. He continues to ride a specially adapted bike provided by Skyridge High School students and families.



Last summer, Calvin and his family took a trip to Lake Powell. Calvin was determined to jump off one of the steep cliffs into the reservoir. “All my buddies jumped off the cliff and I thought, ‘I can do that.’” The cliff was 80 feet high. After some hesitation, he took the mighty leap.

“I felt an adrenaline rush when I hit the water. As I tried to push my way to the top, I felt like I had to pass out. I honestly didn’t care if I didn’t make it, but something made me push up,” he said.



After reaching the top of the water, his feet touched the ground, and then he passed out. In a subsequent trip to the doctor, they discovered he had broken his back in the leap.

Calvin’s faith and courage have been on display in many different situations. He accompanied a friend with some local missionaries to visit a family with a son who was struggling with some church-related issues. After the visit with Calvin, the boy’s father called Calvin’s father, Ryan. The boy’s dad said that Calvin’s example of faith and courage had so inspired his son that he was considering a mission.



One of Calvin’s Young Men advisors, Matt Redd, describes him, “I was impressed at his determination to stay involved and maintain his independence. He continues to try to live life to the fullest, even rafting with the young men on the Snake River over the ‘Lunch Counter’ rapid during peak runoff. I have never seen Calvin complain or get angry. He always maintains his composure even at times when he must be frustrated.”



Calvin was asked for advice for anyone going through a difficult time. “Make it to the end of the day. You can do it. Then push through another day. Push through your adversity. No handicap can stop me, and it cannot stop you,” he said.

Advertisement



“I have had tremendous support from many. Of course, my family —my mother, Melanie, my father, and my siblings. I appreciate J.T. and Michelle Taylor. They are like my mountain biking family. I have many friends and ward members who have helped me.”

Calvin specifically mentioned the outstanding care from Dr. Whipple at Primary Children’s Hospital.



Calvin has been and continues to be a source of inspiration to many. He will soon begin his service mission in Saratoga Springs, where he will teach math to African students through the BYU Pathways program. “I am still good at math,” he joked.

In a time when some describe our youth as entitled or lazy, Calvin is a beacon of resilience, faith, courage and determination. In his nineteen years, he has influenced more people for good than many do in a lifetime.