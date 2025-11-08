Falcon football trounces Cavemen, punches ticket to state semifinals

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

Setting the tone early with a first-quarter lead, the No. 2 Skyridge football team defeated No. 7 American Fork 56-29 in the state quarterfinals on Friday (Nov. 7) at home to advance to the semifinal round of the 6A state tournament.

The Falcons take on Region 3 rival and No. 6 seed Lone Peak at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles stadium on Friday (Nov. 14). Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The Knights earned their spot by upsetting No. 3 Davis 41-38.

Following a defensively-dominant first quarter which ended with them leading 14-0, the Falcons unleashed a potent offensive attack by adding three more scores in the second period to stay in front from start to finish.

Skyridge’s offensive attack led by senior quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne was unstoppable. The Falcons played with discipline and efficiency throughout the game.

Sweetwyne gave an outstanding effort, completing 25-of-30 (83%) passes for 403 yards and four touchdowns, yielding an eye-popping QB rating of 163.2. He also rushed 15 times for 160 yards and another score.

Advertisement

The offensive onslaught started with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Sweetwyne to senior receiver Talmage Oswald followed up in the first quarter by a 69-yard punt return by senior Briggs Parker.

Skyridge defensive coordinator Patrick Gleaves said, “I thought the team came out on fire tonight. The big punt return by Briggs gave us a boost of momentum in the first half and really energized the team. which they carried into the second half.”

The second quarter highlighted scores by senior running back Lincoln Tahi with a three-yard rush into the endzone, a 70-yard connection from Sweetwyne to Oswald and an additional four-yard catch-and-run by Oswald.

Oswald took on a starring role, with nine catches for 204 yards and three total touchdowns. Oswald found the endzone a fourth time late in the game, but an offensive penalty nullified the score.

“Talmage is one player you absolutely root for,” said Skyridge head Coach Justin Hemm. “He has been through this program for three years and has paid his dues with hard work and effort.

“He is now in his senior year with the opportunity to play and perform and tonight, his last home game at Skyridge, he did just that and I could not be more proud of him,” the coach said. “He gave everything to this game.”

“Coach Hemm put trust in me tonight and Kaneal just kept throwing the ball my way,” said Oswald. “This is the most receptions I have had in one game, and it feels so great.”

The third quarter included scores from senior receiver Diesel Hunter on a 15-yard passing touchdown and a Sweetwyne four-yard rush.

Advertisement

Tahi rounded out the tally for the Falcons in the fourth quarter, fighting for the final eight yards and diving into the endzone. He carried 12 times for 69 tough yards and two touchdowns.

“Offensively, I thought we did a good job of distributing,” Hemm said. “Our goal was to make them (American Fork) defend the entire width and length of the field. I feel we did that at a high level and that started with our offensive line and their ability to block.

“The receivers also did a tremendous job blocking on the perimeter,” the coach added.

Despite a third-quarter showing by the Cavemen, led by quarterback Nathan Child’s passing and Prince Afu’s ground efforts, American Fork could not match the versatility of the explosive Falcon offense.

The Skyridge defense, powered by anchors Griffin Kunze, Suka Finau, Carter Seu and Harvie Moeai who combined for 19 tackles, overwhelmed the Cavemen and maintained control throughout the game.

Seu registered a sack and both Luke Barrus and Seu were effective in stopping the Cavemen’s offensive efforts with tackles for loss. Junior linebacker Rex Caswell also contributed to the defensive effort with his wide-ranging physicality but had to leave the game early in the third quarter with an injury.

“It felt great being on the field tonight,” said Seu. “We prepared in practice to try and stop Afu’s strong play and even when Afu stepped down, I knew I still had to go and get him in the game tonight.”

“I think, our preparation and focus this week at practice made a difference tonight,” said Moeai. “Coach Sagapolu really worked hard to prepare us by watching film and we worked together to stop the run.

Advertisement

“Tonight, we were effective in pass rushing and helping our secondary with more guys and that helped us execute well during the game,” the player said.

The Skyridge defense was coordinated and synchronized, manifested by their pursuit to the ball and team tackling.

“For the most part, defensively, we did a good job,” Hemm said. “Defense got off the field multiple times and early in the game, to get off the field, get a punt return and then gain two scores, really helped set the tone for us to play with a lead which gave us a cushion to play a little more relaxed football.”

Gleaves said, “The first half we played really well by executing our defensive game plan and making it difficult for the Caveman offense to gain yards.

“We came out in the third quarter and got a big stop which gave the offense a boost, but then we dropped in our energy level and got on our heels with some pass stuff.

“However, I really liked how we responded on defense with some big plays and then knuckled down and played our game with energy in the fourth quarter,” Gleaves added. “Overall, it was a good defensive performance tonight and I am really happy with our guys.”

“We wanted to clean some stuff up from the last time we played these guys and there were key things we focused on,” Hemm said. “Ultimately the game plan tonight was to play our assignments and execute our assignments at a high level.

“We looked at the game for week 10 and felt across the board, especially offensively, that we had a lot of details to clean up and by working on that, we played much more soundly offensively in this game.

Advertisement

“Anytime we can get up and improve it allows us to be the kind of team we want to be. I felt like we executed well all four quarters tonight,” continued Hemm. “We understand at playoff time that nothing is guaranteed, and nothing is given.

We earned an opportunity tonight to play four more quarters this season and have one more week of practice. I know the team appreciates that and sees the importance in that. The approach throughout the past week has reflected that appreciation,” the coach said.

“We were ready for this game,” said Moeai. “It was the last home game of the year and for the senior players, it was the last time we would see our families in the stands, so we gave it all we had and it resulted in a win.

“I am feeling great about the game tonight, and it is going to be nice to be back at Rice-Eccles next week,” the player said.

“We will prepare for next week at Rice-Eccles by bringing a full effort to practice every day and by trusting in Coach Hemm and the game plan and trusting in each other on the field,” said Oswald. “I am excited for the game next week.”