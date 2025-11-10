Investigation underway following Lehi construction blaze

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press



A large fire erupted at an apartment complex under construction at 5222 N. Mountain Point Boulevard near the Point of the Mountain in Lehi on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 9, sending thick columns of black smoke visible across Utah and Salt Lake counties and prompting road and trail closures in the area. The first report came just after 10:15 a.m. when on‑site security spotted smoke and called emergency services; Lehi Fire dispatched crews within minutes and arrived to find multiple structures already involved.



Crews responded to the Alta Vista project, a Wood Partners development that broke ground earlier this year and was planned to include 304 apartment units; the site was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and 24‑hour security was on duty, the developer and city officials said. Witnesses and officials described flames that climbed quickly through exposed framing and construction materials, and at least one of the larger four‑story structures suffered major collapse during the blaze.



Lehi Fire Chief Jeremy Craft said the department called for mutual aid early in the incident because of the fire’s size and the gusty conditions along the Point of the Mountain ridge. Roughly 100 firefighters from departments across the area, including Draper, Saratoga Springs, American Fork, Pleasant Grove, Orem, Spanish Fork, and Lone Peak Fire District joined Lehi crews at the scene to bring the incident under control. At the peak of operations, firefighters reported extremely high water use as they worked to suppress the flames, later scaling back as conditions improved.



Wind-driven embers and strong ridge winds made the fire aggressive as it jumped from building to building, complicating an interior attack and forcing crews to focus on defensive operations while protecting nearby properties and infrastructure. Fire officials repeatedly stressed that the unfinished wood framing, exposed plywood, and insulation provided abundant fuel, allowing the blaze to intensify rapidly —a common challenge at construction‑site fires.



Two tower cranes experienced significant heat exposure, creating stability issues that posed safety concerns for crews. This delay hindered interior access and extended the time required to extinguish hot spots fully. Incident commanders kept firefighters from entering areas near the damaged cranes until they could be stabilized, and crews remained on scene into Sunday night to cool debris, monitor for rekindles, and secure the perimeter.



City and fire officials confirmed that multiple buildings on the site were heavily damaged or destroyed; initial on‑scene reports described several structures engulfed, and most of the primary four‑story building collapsed, while later statements identified three buildings that were lost, including large apartment blocks and a clubhouse. No construction workers or first responders were reported injured, and officials said the incident did not threaten surrounding homes.

Lehi City spokesperson Jeanteil Livingston said investigators from local and state agencies were working to determine the fire’s origin and that specialized investigation teams, including fire‑investigation dog could be brought in once temperatures fell enough to allow safe entry into the most damaged areas. Officials cautioned that determining the cause will take time; investigators expect to spend days examining debris and coordinating with the property owner as they piece together events leading up to the fire.



As a precaution, Flight Park Road and nearby walking trails were closed while crews operated. The Frontage Road near the site remained open to traffic, and the city asked residents to avoid the north end of Traverse Mountain while response operations continued. Wood Partners issued a statement thanking emergency responders for their rapid action and pledged cooperation with investigators as cleanup and recovery begin.



Officials said smoke could linger in the area for some time but that air‑quality impacts were expected to be temporary, and they promised regular public updates as investigators and recovery crews complete their work and a full damage assessment is compiled. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation, including video of the fire in its early stages, is asked to contact the Lehi Fire Department as the inquiry proceeds.