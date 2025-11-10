Lehi’s landmark Memorial Building honors veterans and local history

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

For more than a century, the historic building at 55 North Center Street has stood at the heart of Lehi’s civic life, serving generations of residents in many ways. Over the years, it has housed Lehi City Hall, the police station, and the city’s original Carnegie library.



Beyond its official roles, the building has long been a community gathering place. Organizations such as the American Red Cross, the National Rifle Association, and the Lehi Senior Citizens Center once held meetings within its walls. During World War II, its upstairs floor became an aircraft lookout post—its vantage point providing a crucial line of sight toward the Geneva Steel Plant in case of enemy activity.



Today, Lehi’s Memorial Building is home to the Hutchings Museum, which preserves and celebrates Lehi’s enduring spirit of service. With Veterans Day approaching, museum staff invite the community to pause in remembrance of those who served and to explore exhibits highlighting the contributions of local veterans throughout the decades.

Visitors can experience Hutching’s Museum on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children. More information is available at jhutchingsmuseum.com.