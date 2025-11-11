Lehi Police Department launches annual fundraiser

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

on

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

This holiday season, Lehi City has the opportunity to make a real difference for children within the community. The Lehi Police Department is hosting the annual “Kids, Cops & Christmas,” holiday drive. The mission of the drive is to raise funds that will be used to purchase and deliver gifts to local kids who might otherwise go without.


“Kids, Cops & Christmas” will be held on Thursday, Nov. 13 at Texas Roadhouse from 5-8 p.m.
“All funds raised will go toward helping to provide Christmas to children within the community,” according to the Lehi Police Department. “If you can’t make it but would still like to support the program you can donate to the cause and help the police department create a magical Christmas.”

Please contact the Lehi Police Department for additional information at (385) 201-1005.

