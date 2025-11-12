Skyridge Theater presents upbeat production of “Mamma Mia!”

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press



Skyridge High School’s theater department proudly presents “Mamma Mia!,” a fun, uplifting and feel-good jukebox musical set on a Greek Island. The show was built around ABBA’s greatest hits, composed by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, and written by British playwright, Catherine Johnson.



Skyridge Theater enthusiastically brings to life the story centered on Sophie’s upcoming wedding and her desire to discover her father’s identity. Unbeknownst to her mother, Sophie invites the three potential fathers to the island, leading to hilarious and emotional reunions.

“Everyone loves the music and the spectacle of ‘Mamma Mia!,’ but sometimes the initial premise gets to people. While it’s true that the story begins with uncertainty about a child’s parentage, that element is regarded using euphemism, not explicit language, and the story quickly moves beyond that. More importantly, the heart of ‘Mamma Mia!’ is not scandal; it is identity, forgiveness, redemption and choosing who we become,” said the show’s director, John Brown.



The production includes an exceptional cast with stand-out performances by Allison Brown as Sophie with Edyn Armitage playing Donna, Sophie’s mother. The three potential fathers are played by Liam Smith as Harry Bright, Eli Bagley as Bill Austin and Spencer Tingey as Sam Carmichael. The production also features a strong cast filling supporting roles and a stellar ensemble to provide vocals and energetic dancing. The cast is brilliant from top to bottom.

“This greatest strength of the cast is its sense of connection. Every performer, whether leading a number or building the energy from the ensemble, understands how their work contributes to the story,” said Brown. “Our leads bring honesty and humor to their roles, but the ensemble is the heartbeat of the show. I will always argue that in a show like this, the ensemble is the most important single character. They create the island, the community and the emotion that makes ‘Mamma Mia!’ come alive.”



The cast has been working diligently rehearsing the show since September.

“Between music rehearsals, choreography sessions and full runs, the cast has put in hundreds of collective hours to bring the story to life. Their dedication shows in every detail of the performance,” said Brown.



While it’s filled with vibrant dancing, visual storytelling and popular ABBA songs, according to Brown, “the show is more than just a jukebox musical; it is a celebration of joy, resilience and family. You’ll laugh, you’ll sing along, and maybe even tear up a little. More than anything, this show reminds us that love—in all of its messy, imperfect and enduring glory—is worth singing for.”



“Take a Chance” on this vibrant production at Skyridge High School. “Mamma Mia!” runs Nov. 13-24 on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday evenings at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Nov. 22. Tickets can be purchased at https://skyridgetheatre.com/.